Monday – February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

After nearly 8 months on the chart, the Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” finally reaches the #1 spot. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
31
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1
2
1
22
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
3
6
20
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
4
7
25
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
4
5
8
19
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
6
4
23
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
7
2
22
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
8
10
13
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
8
9
12
16
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
10
19
13
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
10
11
11
20
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
12
15
34
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
13
13
29
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
14
9
18
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
15
5
28
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
16
14
23
 Alabama Mud Gold City
1(4)
17
16
8
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
18
25
5
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
19
27
15
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
18
20
20
8
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
20
21
26
22
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
22
21
15
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
16
23
29
5
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
23
24
22
19
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
25
17
21
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
26
28
14
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
17
27
24
5
 Name Above All Names Guardians
22
28
18
27
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
29
23
4
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
23
30
30
13
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
30
31
35
19
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
32
*
1
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
32
33
36
19
 What Only God Can Do Michael Booth
19
34
32
18
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
35
34
2
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
34
36
39
2
 I See Revival Crabb Family
36
37
38
2
 Get Me There Talleys
37
38
40
13
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
29
39
33
14
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
40
37
5
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

