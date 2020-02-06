IMC Concerts Announces Overwhelming Success of Praisefest Branson Spring Event

Johnson City, TN – Prominent concert promotions company, IMC Concerts, has announced that PraiseFest Branson 2020, scheduled for March 12-14 in Branson, MO, has sold out of the full packages. According to IMC President Landon Beene, limited seating is still available for fans wishing to attend individual sessions. Beene shares, “We are thrilled with the early success of this event. Gospel music fans love coming to Branson. The beauty of the area, coupled with the incredible musical line-up, promise to be a winning combination at PraiseFest Branson.”

Fans who may miss out on the Spring event will have the opportunity to be a part of the new Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat, which will take place October 26-28, 2020, and will also be held at the Mansion Theater. “We believe the Fall event will be a great option for people who are unable to attend our Spring event,” states Beene. “We also believe many of the people who attend Praisefest Branson each year in March will want to come back again for the Fall Retreat.”

The 2020 Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat will include performances by such popular recording artists as Greater Vision, Triumphant Quartet, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, The Whisnants, The Perrys, Brian Free & Assurance, The Nelons, The Ball Brothers, Joseph Habedank and The Erwins. Renown speaker, Jim Cymbala, Pastor of The Brooklyn Tabernacle in Brooklyn, NY, will also be featured. Additionally, popular singer/songwriter and Christian comedian, Mark Lowry will appear at the event. “This event has the potential to be the largest gospel music event of its kind in the Midwest during the Fall season,” Beene states. “We are expecting a sellout, so we are recommending that people reserve their seats right away.”

Make plans now to be a part of the first-ever Praisefest Branson Fall Retreat. Complete information regarding the event is available at www.imcconcerts.com or www.praisefestbranson.com.