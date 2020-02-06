Ad
The Sound Reaches Booking Agreement with the Harper Agency

February 6, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN (February 3rd, 2020) – The Harper Agency is proud to announce the addition of acclaimed gospel band, The Sound, to the company’s talented artist roster. Comprised of Gospel music veteran Rob Mills and his two songs, Levi and Jacob, The Sound is easily one of Gospel music’s fastest-rising artists. In their words, “It’s almost surreal to be able to call The Harper Agency our home. What an honor and blessing it truly is! The Harper Agency has long been recognized and respected not only for their impressive artist roster, but for their care and dedication to excellence in Gospel music as a whole. Thank you to Ed and Jeff Harper, along with their amazing staff, for believe in and supporting The Sound. We are thrilled to go out and represent you as you begin to represent us!”
Rob, Levi and Jacob brought the name ‘The Sound’ out of retirement at the start of 2017. They began making music under that moniker shortly thereafter, and in just three short years, they’ve drawn international attention. Live and through social media, they entertain thousands of people every week. The group reached several milestones in 2019, among them being a record deal and subsequent major-label debut album, entitled Make It Count. “Last year was huge,” shares Levi. “We had the Daywind deal, the album, and now we have the incredible opportunity to work with The Harper Agency. It really seems like the Lord just lined everything up at exactly the right time in preparation for the next decade.” All three members of The Sound are singers, songwriters, and musicians. Like The Harper Agency, they share a deep appreciation and love for music, and the Gospel.
For more information on scheduling The Sound for 2020, contact The Harper Agency at 615.851.4500 or info@harperagency.com. For more information on The Sound, visit www.thesound.org.
