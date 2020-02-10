Black News Channel Taps Veteran Journalist Dr. Kelly Wright To Be A Show Host and Special Contributor

Tallahassee, Florida—January 24, 2020 — Black News Channel (BNC), the nation’s only African American news network, has named veteran journalist Dr. Kelly Wright as a special contributor and host of The Kelly Wright Show.

The Kelly Wright Show will feature the host’s special blend of in-depth interviewing, exceptional story telling prowess and musical talent in each one-hour episode. The fast-paced talk, entertainment, and news program will go beyond the headlines when interviewing news makers, celebrities, politicians and others who shape our world from Washington, DC and beyond.

“Kelly Wright has that unique ‘it factor,’” said Gary Wordlaw, BNC vice president of news and programming. “Wright’s show will reflect both his serious journalistic skills and his talent as a musical performer to ensure that viewers will not only be well-informed, but they will also have some fun.”

Many are familiar with Dr. Kelly Wright’s work as an Emmy Award-winning TV news journalist reporting major news events across the globe for more than thirty years, including during the war in Iraq. Wright served as cohost for Fox News, Fox & Friends Weekend, and America’s News Headquarters Weekend. Before his tenure at Fox, Wright worked at several successful local television stations and served as co-anchor of News at Ten at WAVY TV and WVBT-TV in Norfolk, Virginia, WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, and WWOR in New York City where he reported on high profile figures like John F. Kennedy, Jr. and mafia boss, John Gotti. Kelly is an ordained minister and accomplished recording artist. He is a prolific soloist who has graced stages, such as the Apollo Theater, The Cotton Club, and The Metropolitan Room. He pours all of his life’s experiences into his passion for music, recording songs that are entertaining, uplifting and motivating.

“One of my goals with The Kelly Wright Show is to reveal good news in a bad news world,” said Wright. “If I can accomplish that goal in a way that leaves my viewers not only informed and inspired, but also entertained, then my mission is accomplished.”

“What we really like about having Kelly on our team is that, even though he is based in Washington, DC, Kelly has the ability to rise above partisanship in a world of ideologically driven pundits,” said Bob Brillante, BNC co-founder and CEO.

Wright was inducted into the Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Sponsors at Morehouse College for his “Beyond the Dream” series that profiled people of color achieving their goals against all odds. He is a graduate of Oral Roberts University. He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities from Northwest University.

About BNC

Black News Channel is an independent network that is minority owned and operated, and it will be the nation’s only provider of 24/7 cable news programming dedicated to covering the unique perspective of African American communities. BNC is the endeavor of the network’s visionaries and co-founders, Chairman J.C. Watts, Jr. and CEO Bob Brillante. BNC will provide access to information and educational programming to meet the specific needs of this growing and dynamic community that is a major consumer of subscription television services. BNC will provide an authentic, new voice that represents African Americans in mainstream media and fosters political, economic, and social discourse; the network will be one voice representing the many voices of African Americans. BNC’s programming will illuminate truth about the unique challenges facing urban communities and help close the “image gap” that exists today between the negative black stereotypes perpetuated by mainstream media news and our enterprising African American communities.