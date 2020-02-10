Karen Peck & New River and Ray Flynn Promotions Announce 2020 Homecoming

Dahlonega, GA – Karen Peck & New River have announced their 2020 Homecoming, scheduled for June 11 – 13 in Dahlonega, GA. The popular Five-time GRAMMY® Award nominated and seven-time Dove Award winning group hosts this event annually, to the delight of their many fans.

In partnership with Ray Flynn Ministries, the three-day, talent-packed KPNR Homecoming is being held at the New River Park in Dahlonega, GA.

On opening night, June 11, Triumphant Quartet and Karen Peck and New River will kick off the Homecoming at 7 pm. Kris Butler will be speaking.

Friday night, June 12, a 7:00 PM concert will feature Karen Peck and New River, Jason Crabb, and Emily Ann Roberts. The speaker for the evening will be the well-known President of Abraham Productions, Ray Flynn.

On Saturday, June 13, a 6:00 PM concert will be hosted by KNPR, and will feature Joseph Habedank, Brian Free and Assurance, and the Wilmington Celebration Choir. The speaker for that night will be Evangelist CT Townsend.

Karen Peck Gooch said, “We are very excited about our annual KPNR Homecoming. The lineup this year is amazing! Triumphant, Jason Crabb, Brian Free and Assurance, Emily Ann Roberts, Joseph Habedank, Wilmington Celebration Choir, Kris Butler, Ray Flynn, and Evangelist CT Townsend. DAHLONEGA is a very quaint town filled with lots of history and lasting traditions. The Georgia mountains are absolutely beautiful. We hope everyone will join us for this special heartfelt weekend. We are praying for a great move of God.”

Tickets can be purchased in advance here and also at the gate. Remember to bring your lawn chair! There is a large tent on site in case of rain and concessions are available.

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.