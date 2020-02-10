Ad
Monday – February 10, 2020

February 10, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week while logging in 32 weeks total on the chart. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
32
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(2)
2
4
26
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
2
3
8
14
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
4
20
9
 If God Pulls Back the Curtain Nelons
4
5
2
23
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
6
10
14
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
7
6
24
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
8
5
20
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
9
7
23
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
10
29
5
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
10
11
9
17
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
9
12
14
19
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
13
22
16
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
13
14
26
15
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
14
15
3
21
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
16
19
20
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
16
17
38
14
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
17
18
17
9
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
19
23
6
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
19
20
25
22
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
21
27
6
 Name Above All Names Guardians
21
22
24
20
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
23
13
30
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
24
34
19
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
22
25
30
14
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
25
26
11
21
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
27
18
6
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
28
15
29
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
29
35
3
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
29
30
12
35
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
31
32
2
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
31
32
*
1
 When God Says Wait Browders
32
33
21
23
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
34
31
20
 Blessed Be the Name of the Lord Steeles
28
35
28
28
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
36
*
1
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
36
37
39
15
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
38
40
6
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
39
36
3
 I See Revival Crabb Family
36
40
37
3
 Get Me There Talleys
37
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

