Ad
News Ticker

Steve Hess & Southern Salvation Adding New Music To Their 2020 Ark Encounter Concerts

February 10, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Franklin, TN (February 5, 2020) – The Ark Encounter’s resident artist, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, were recently in the studio recording nine more songs to accompany their recent Singing News Top 80 single release, “Three Beating Hearts”“Three Beating Hearts” was recorded in late 2019 in support of The Ark Encounter’s Pro-Life campaign and has been a featured song at special Pro-Life events hosted by founder and CEO of Answers In Genesis, Creation Museum and The Ark Encounter, Ken Ham. 
 
The new songs were recorded at Watershed Recording studio and the Mansion Entertainment studio and will be a part of the new music added to the 2020 concerts at The Ark Encounter. The new schedule of concerts will begin in March. Some of Nashville’s top musicians were involved in recording the music tracks included John Hammond, Gordon Mote, Mark Burchfield, Wanda Vick Burchfield, and Kelly Back with songs being contributed by Steve Hess, John Mathis Jr., Dan Anderson, Sue Smith, Phil Cross, Tony Jarman, Tery Wilkins, Debbie Davis, Karen Gillespie and Steve’s father, Fred Hess. Southern Salvation will have the opportunity to sing the message of these songs to hundreds of thousands of concert attendees at the Answers Center Theater throughout the year. These new songs will also be a part of a new album released later in the spring. 
 
For more information about this year’s concert schedule at The Ark Encounter visit ArkEncounter.com
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes