Carman Announces Cancer Free Diagnosis

Nashville (February 12, 2020) Earlier this winter, Christian Music icon, Carman shared that his Cancer had shown signs of returning. His doctors attacked the disease more aggressively than ever before. Carman traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas for multiple rounds of testing.

“I asked God for a cancer free Birthday on Sunday, January 19th and I got it! When we discovered the cancer from 2014 had returned 17% and growing, Dr. Van Rhee put me on a new aggressive combination of treatments in July for 7 months. Then tested me again last week with MRI’s, P.E.T. scans, bone biopsies and blood tests. The cancer was now below the levels it was when I first left 9 months of chemotherapy in 2014. I’ll have to continue treatment indefinitely through a series of pills I take every day. Mine is a constant daily battle but as long as I stay away from stress and get plenty of sleep, I’ll always feel great and not sluggish or lethargic. I still can be active and workout. Bottom line is I asked God for a “cancer free” birthday and today it’s now below the “0” mark. One Last thing. I’m going back on tour this month and have a message for the Devil;

I’ve seen the storm

I faced the storm

I weathered the storm

now I am the storm” added Carman.

Carman has resumed his tour schedule and is currently adding dates for 2020. To stay connected with Carman or to get information on scheduling him, go to CarmanOnTour.com.

