Ad
News Ticker

Jackson Heights Receives Multiple ICMA Award Nominations

February 12, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, TN (February 12, 2020) Gateway Management has announced that Jackson Heights has been honored with multiple nominations in the 2020 ICMA Awards. The band has been nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. “These nominations highlight what makes this group special. They are some of the best singers in Nashville and their live show is a must-see event. They captivate crowds with their blend of ALL live music blended with the best vocals you will hear anywhere,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

The ICMA Awards honor the best in Christian-Country music. This year’s honorees include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Jimmy Fortune, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and many more top artists.

Jackson Heights carries a rich legacy, birthed from the iconic Christian-Country group, the DMB Band, but they have emerged as a fan-favorite in today’s world of Christian Music. “Very few artists bring a band with them on the road and those that do are normally singing to the band. Jackson Heights instantly captures a crowd as they realize every member on stage is not only singing but also playing live, reminiscent of artists like the Eagles, Gatlin Brothers and Exile,” added Felts.

Jackson Heights has kicked off their 2020 tour with stops in Texas and a are appearance in Nashville, to a crowd full of music industry leaders of numerous genres. To find out where Jackson Heights will be performing, go to jacksonheightsmusic.com or gatewaymgmt.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes