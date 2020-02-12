Jackson Heights Receives Multiple ICMA Award Nominations

Nashville, TN (February 12, 2020) Gateway Management has announced that Jackson Heights has been honored with multiple nominations in the 2020 ICMA Awards. The band has been nominated for Vocal Group of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. “These nominations highlight what makes this group special. They are some of the best singers in Nashville and their live show is a must-see event. They captivate crowds with their blend of ALL live music blended with the best vocals you will hear anywhere,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

The ICMA Awards honor the best in Christian-Country music. This year’s honorees include Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Jimmy Fortune, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and many more top artists.

Jackson Heights carries a rich legacy, birthed from the iconic Christian-Country group, the DMB Band, but they have emerged as a fan-favorite in today’s world of Christian Music. “Very few artists bring a band with them on the road and those that do are normally singing to the band. Jackson Heights instantly captures a crowd as they realize every member on stage is not only singing but also playing live, reminiscent of artists like the Eagles, Gatlin Brothers and Exile,” added Felts.

Jackson Heights has kicked off their 2020 tour with stops in Texas and a are appearance in Nashville, to a crowd full of music industry leaders of numerous genres. To find out where Jackson Heights will be performing, go to jacksonheightsmusic.com or gatewaymgmt.com.