Gateway Management Partners With Child Fund International

Nashville (February 13, 2020) Gateway Management has announced they have partnered with Child Fund International. The Nashville based artist and brand management company will serve as a liaison to the Gospel Music community.

“We are excited to connect with Child Fund in their efforts to impact children’s lives around the world. Their mission to touch lives one person at a time goes to the heart at what Gospel artists do,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

Child Fund works with Christian artists as a part of their effort to connect children with sponsors. They are currently on tour with Lauren Daigle, Newsboys, Carman and Scott Stapp of Creed.

For more information, go to gatewatmgmt.com.

ABOUT GATEWAY MANAGEMENT: Gateway Management is a full-service artist and brand management company representing top artists and organizations such as Carman, the Browders, Mattingly Charities, Rachel Jeanette, Jackson Heights, Child Fund International and more. Founded by long-time industry leader, Matt Felts, Gateway has gained a reputation for it’s innovative marketing and publicity work on national campaigns.