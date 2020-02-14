Ashley DeRamus Receives Special Invitation

Hoover, AL – Ashley DeRamus, Entrepreneur, fashion designer, singer and advocate for the National Down Syndrome Society has been invited to join the 250-voice choir for their performance at the 50th Anniversary of the Dove Awards.

This honor was extended by Roy J Hayes, President and Artistic Director of True North Presents, an organization that exists to bring together faith-based musicians, giving them performance opportunities at prestigious venues across the country and around the world.

The event is scheduled for February 15, 7 pm, at the famous Carnegie Hall in New York City. The nights performance will be held in the Stern Auditorium on the Perelman stage, and will be part of the “Carnegie Hall Experience,” a four day “fan experience weekend.” Other performers include Mark Lowry, Russ Taff, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and many more.

As part of this unique event fans will be invited to sing onstage with the 250-voice worship choir and Dove award-winning artists. The event is being billed as a “concert-of-a-lifetime,” where singers and non-performers are welcome to participate. Jeff Bumgardner will be conducting the massive choir.

Roy J Hayes stated, “The Gospel Music Association and True North Presents is proud to have Ashley DeRamus singing with our 50th Anniversary Dove Awards choir at Carnegie Hall along with several major Christian Music Artists like Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Mark Lowry, Russ Taff, Hezekiah Walker and Donnie McClurkin. This historic night at Carnegie Hall in New York City will be one to remember and we are excited to share this unique opportunity with Ashley and her team.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

You can learn more about Ashley DeRamus and the Ashley DeRamus Foundation and connect with her on social Media by going to the links below:

To contact Ashley for a special appearance at your event Email adream.gk@gmail.com. .

About Ashley DeRamus Foundation

The Ashley DeRamus Foundation was founded for and dedicated to the education, advancement and quality life-style of children and adults with Downs Syndrome. Through the work of Ashley and the foundation, our goal is to increase the awareness and enlighten others about the rewards and positive contributions we make. You can contact Ashley through Gary Kannegiesser at 440-670-2897 or adream.gk@gmail.com.