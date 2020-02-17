New Day Christian Announces Formation of Artist Resource Services

NASHVILLE, TN (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) — New Day Christian Distribution is excited to announce the formation of Artist Resource Services (ARS), a brand new company whose goal is to guide artists through the ever changing music industry offering assistance with brand identity, design, merchandising, digital and print advertising, campaign building, consulting, recording and more.

Offering passionate service, industry knowledge, and forward thinking, ARS will help artists on projects from conception to completion and provide support from the studio to the stage.

ARS is lead by industry veteran Anthony Facello, who says, “We at ARS realize that the industry is constantly changing and with that comes the need to think of new and creative ways to promote an artists’ brand and music. We have comprised a highly qualified team of professionals that bring with them years of experience and knowledge to help our artists reach their full potential in our industry.”

“This new company allows us to utilize the same team that is marketing and producing major projects to come alongside all artists offering them the same support,” says Ed Leonard, Vice-President of New Day Christian. “We’re also able to access the fantastic products that New Day has to offer to balance artists’ Merch table in this changing climate. We’ve already seen this work great with one or our artists.”

Anthony is no stranger to the Christian music industry. The Dove Award winning vocalist traveled for over 20 years doing what he loves, touring with many of Gospel music’s recognized names and on some of the most prestigious stages like the Grand Ole Opry. Anthony formed and managed his own touring group for many years and gained the knowledge of what it takes to stay relevant not only in the industry but also to the public.

Anthony is also an entrepreneur and has started over five successful businesses from the ground up, including a large retail store that has become the staple of the town in which it is located. The experience this has given him allows Anthony to have great insight to the world of product selection, production and more.

Today Anthony has a great passion for the artist, business owner and ministries. He loves the idea of working “behind the scenes” to help grow and expand each clients needs.

For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit our website at artistresourceservices.com.

About New Day Christian: New Day Christian Distribution is a female-owned, independent distribution company started in 1983 by Gospel Music Hall of Famer, Dottie Leonard Miller.