The Browders Honored by State of Tennessee

Nashville (February 17, 2020) Gateway Management artist, The Browders were recently informed that they have been honored by the Governor of Tennessee. The chart-topping group released a new album, Authentic which has already produced another #1 song. In honor of the unprecedented success the group has achieved, the State of Tennessee declared January 31, 2020 as “Browders Day.”

The Browders will be honored publicly this spring at a special event in Washington, D.C. “When you combine the incredible talent of the Browders, their non-stop work ethic and their desire to reach people for Christ, you get a group that is truly reaching unseen heights,” stated Matt Felts, Gateway Management.

More information on the special Washington, D.C. event will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to connect with the Browders on their official Facebook page, on their website thebrowders.com or at GatewayMgmt.com.