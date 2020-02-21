Karen Peck and New River Release Lift His Name

Dahlonega, Ga. – (February 21, 2020) – Five-time Grammy Award-nominated and seven-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck & New River are excited to announce the release of their latest recording – Lift His Name.

The debut single, “The God I Serve ” was written by Rebecca Bowman, Karen Peck Gooch, Jimmy Yeary, and Sonya Yeary. The song is making a huge impact on Southern Gospel radio, and the video for that song is equally powerful. It can be viewed here.

The award winning singer, songwriter and group namesake, Karen Peck, took her songwriting talents to a new level on Lift His Name, contributing to 6 of the album’s 9 tracks. The recording also features a bevy of the industry’s top writers such as Lee Black, Kenna West, Wayne Haun, Michael Farren, Jimmy and Sonya Yeary, Rebecca Bowman, Tony Wood and more.

Karen Peck said of the new project, “It has been over two years since we have had a new album. We always pray about choosing the right songs for every record. I believe this project is one of the best KPNR has ever done. We pray that LIFT HIS NAME will bless hearts and encourage people to keep persevering for the Lord.”

Lift His Name is the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated Hope For All Nations which produced two #1 hits, “I Know I’ll Be There” and “Gotta Be Saved. The project is now available via all digital and streaming outlets.

Lift His Name Track Listing:

The God I Serve (Rebecca Bowman, Karen Peck Gooch, Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Yeary)

Made Right (Michael Farren, Mia Fields, Karen Peck Gooch)

I Know Jesus Lives (Ricky Braddy)

The Book (Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun, Kenna West)

The Love of Jesus (Karen Peck Gooch, Wayne Haun, Kenna West)

Messiah Overcame (Alley Homer)

When I Lift up the Name (Michael Farren, Mia Fields, Karen Peck Gooch)

All About Yes (Lee Black, Karen Peck Gooch, Tony Wood)

Ain’t No Grave (Molly Skaggs)

About Karen Peck and New River

No doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music, Karen Peck and New River is a powerhouse in the music industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair, and for having one of the finest soprano voices in any genre of music.

With appearances on such prestigious stages as The Grand Ole Opry, The Gaither Homecoming concerts, Opryland Theme Park, Dollywood and Six Flags Over Georgia, New River has firmly established their place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music. Over the past decade, they have been featured on many television networks, with appearances on TBN’s Praise The Lord, the Grand Ole Opry Live and the popular Gaither Gospel video Series. The group has enjoyed many honors and accolades. They have received numerous industry and fan award nominations and have consistently received radio airplay at stations nationwide. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, and they have enjoyed many Number One songs. A few of their other previous popular hits include: “Hold Me While I Cry”, “Just One Touch”, “I Wanna Know”, “God Likes To Work”, “Daddy’s Home”, “When Jesus Passes By”, “God Still Answers Prayer”, and “Christian In The House”. Additionally, the group’s Number One hit, “Four Days Late”, was also named Song of the Year by readers of The Singing New Magazine in 2001 and the SGMA Awards and continues to be a favorite among audiences.Karen had a feature role in the movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah.