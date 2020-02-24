Monday – February 24, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
34
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(4)
|
2
|
2
|
7
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
11
|If God Pulls Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
16
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
28
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
6
|
6
|
16
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
19
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
25
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
9
|
9
|
26
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
10
|
10
|
18
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
8
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
25
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
13
|
13
|
22
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
16
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
22
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
16
|
16
|
21
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
9
|
17
|
17
|
17
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
14
|
18
|
18
|
23
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
19
|
19
|
4
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
21
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
16
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
11
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
23
|
23
|
8
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
24
|
24
|
8
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
5
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
31
|Going There
|Triumphant Quartet
|
1(5)
|
27
|
27
|
22
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
17
|
28
|
28
|
23
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
29
|
29
|
24
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
3
|
30
|
30
|
37
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
31
|
31
|
3
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
31
|
32
|
32
|
8
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
25
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
34
|
34
|
2
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
5
|Go Down There
|Wisecarvers
|
29
|
36
|
36
|
32
|You’ve Arrived
|Greater Vision
|
2
|
37
|
37
|
5
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
36
|
38
|
38
|
3
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
36
|
39
|
39
|
30
|Come Sunday Morning
|Old Paths
|
6
|
40
|
40
|
17
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
