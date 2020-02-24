Monday – February 24, 2020

Ad
February 24, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” holds on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week while logging in 33 weeks total on the chart. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
34
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(4)
2
2
7
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
2
3
3
11
 If God Pulls Back the Curtain Nelons
3
4
4
16
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
5
5
28
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
2
6
6
16
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
7
7
19
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
7
8
8
25
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
9
9
26
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
10
10
18
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
10
11
11
8
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
11
12
12
25
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
13
13
22
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
13
14
14
16
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
15
15
22
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
16
16
21
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
17
17
17
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
14
18
18
23
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
19
19
4
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
19
20
20
21
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
20
21
21
16
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
21
22
22
11
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
23
23
8
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
24
24
8
 Name Above All Names Guardians
21
25
25
5
 Get Me There Talleys
25
26
26
31
 Going There Triumphant Quartet
1(5)
27
27
22
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
17
28
28
23
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
29
29
24
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
30
30
37
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
31
31
3
 When God Says Wait Browders
31
32
32
8
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
33
33
25
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
34
34
2
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
34
35
35
5
 Go Down There Wisecarvers
29
36
36
32
 You’ve Arrived Greater Vision
2
37
37
5
 I See Revival Crabb Family
36
38
38
3
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
36
39
39
30
 Come Sunday Morning Old Paths
6
40
40
17
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

