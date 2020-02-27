The Crabb Family Releases First New Album In Eight Years

NASHVILLE, TN (FEBRUARY 27, 2020) — One of the most successful family groups in history, The Crabb Family, delivers their first album in over eight years, 20/20. Daywind Records is proud to release this highly-anticipated project from the iconic family, filled with ten songs full of faith, hope and encouragement, including the hit radio single, “I See Revival.”

The Crabb family name has become synonymous with top-tier Christian music for over 20 years. In August of 2007, the group transitioned into separate ministries until they reunited for the Crabb Family Celebration Tour in 2011. Since then, the family group has returned to the touring scene for the Reunion Tour in 2015, the Encore Tour in 2019, and now for the 2020 Vision Tour.

The Crabb Family 2020 Vision Tour kicked off in Alexandria, LA, with a sold-out crowd entertaining long-time fans as well as welcoming brand new Crabb Family fans to the fold. A sold-out run of Crabb Family shows continues as the group celebrates the release of 20/20.

The new album contains ten (10) songs from some of the best writers in music including Jason Cox, Adam Wheeler, Connie Herrington, Jimmy Yeary, Gerald Crabb, Sonya Isaacs, Tony Wood, Jeff Bumgardner, Kenna West, Marcia Henry, Rachel McCutcheon, Sue C. Smith, Caleb Collins, and Jason Crabb.

20/20 releases this Friday, February 28, in CD, vinyl and digital formats. Visit daywindrecords.com for more information about the latest Crabb Family release.

