Heart2Heart Release Patriotic Video of “Sons of Uncle Sam”

Gastonia, NC – Popular North Carolina-based Southern Gospel trio, Heart2Heart has announced the release of “Sons of Uncle Sam”, a poignant message video that follows the life of one dedicated veteran, from his own service in WWII, to the loss of his grandson in Viet Nam.

Written by Chaz Bosarge and Derwin Ward, the moving concept video was shot in Salisbury Military Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. It was produced and directed by Chandler Baucom of CRB Pictures. His grandfather, Fred Jobe, plays the lead character in the video, so this loving work is truly a family affair. Chandler Baucom is the son of Life FM’s Rodney Baucom.

As the story unfolds you will find yourself moved to tears at the heart wrenching portrayal of the life of a dedicated veteran. Heart2Heart’s signature harmony and smooth delivery enhance an already touching story line, paying beautiful homage to our Veterans. The story concludes with a tribute by the graveside of group member Rhonda House’s late husband, Jimmy House, who was an 8 year veteran of the US Marine Corp.

As the lyrics so eloquently state “freedom comes with a cost, every time a soldier falls they pay the price for liberty.” The words go on to urge the listener to “always send a prayer up when you can, for the sons of Uncle Sam.” Heart2Heart beautifully drives this important message home with their flawless delivery.

Of the project David Kiser stated, “We’ve never been drawn to recording a patriotic song, but after hearing Sons Of Uncle Sam we knew it was special and we just had to record it. It is such a lyric and story masterpiece that portrays the true reality of the life of the soldier. To all of our veterans, service men and women, we honor and salute you! Freedom comes with a price. Thank you’ will never be enough.”

The full video can be viewed here.

To purchase Heart2Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/ or

To connect with Heart2Heart just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Heart2Heart email davidk@heart2heartmin.com .

About Heart2Heart

In 1998, Heart2Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio brings a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart2Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, Triumphant, Karen Peck and New River, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently resides in Cherryville, NC, with their families.