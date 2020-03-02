Mercy Road Quartet Lead Singer, Danny Duke Passes Away

Long time lead singer for Mercy Road Quartet, Danny Allen Duke, age 61, of Lascassas, TN went to be with the Lord Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in Rutherford Co., TN to the late Allen M. Duke, Jr. and Mary Helen Braswell Duke. Mr. Duke was a medical tech at Alvin C. York Medical Center for over 40 years. He attended Ward’s Grove Baptist Church where he used his gift of singing. Mr. Duke sang and wrote gospel music since he was a teenager. He was a member of the quartet, Mercy Road.
Mr. Duke is survived by his wife, Barbara Freeman Duke; children, Trent Duke, Shea Duke Juneau, Austin Duke and his wife Jessica, Kellie Freeman Russell and her husband Rusty, and Brian W. Freeman; siblings, Debbie Brashear and her husband Kenny, Danette Jones and her husband Steve, Donna Tarpley, and Denita Lehew; 15 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00pm at Ward’s Grove Baptist Church, 7707 Halls Hill Pike, Milton, TN 37118. Pastors Tim Fisher and Rusty Russell will officiate. Burial will follow in Ward’s Grove Cemetery.
