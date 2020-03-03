Ad
Monday – March 2, 2020

March 3, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” holds on to the #1 spot for a fifth consecutive week while logging in 33 weeks total on the chart. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

 
TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
35
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(5)
2
2
8
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
2
3
3
12
 If God Pulls Back the Curtain Nelons
3
4
19
5
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
4
5
4
17
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
6
7
20
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
7
10
19
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
8
17
18
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
8
9
8
26
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
10
34
3
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
10
11
9
27
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
12
12
26
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
13
6
17
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
14
11
9
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
11
15
25
6
 Get Me There Talleys
15
16
15
23
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
17
38
4
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
17
18
35
6
 Go Down There Wisecarvers
18
19
27
23
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
19
20
14
17
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
21
24
9
 Name Above All Names Guardians
21
22
22
12
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
23
18
24
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
24
21
17
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
21
25
28
24
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
26
5
29
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
2
27
16
22
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
28
31
4
 When God Says Wait Browders
28
29
30
38
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
30
*
1
 Those Same Hands Gold City
30
31
23
9
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
32
37
6
 I See Revival Crabb Family
32
33
40
18
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
34
33
26
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
35
*
1
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
35
36
*
1
 Nothing At All HighRoad
36
37
32
9
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
38
13
23
 Be That Kind Zane & Donna King
13
39
29
25
 A Lot With a Little 11th Hour
3
40
20
22
 I’ve Ever Been Glad Kingsmen
20
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

