Monday – March 2, 2020

The Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” holds on to the #1 spot for a fifth consecutive week while logging in 33 weeks total on the chart. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
35
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(5)
|
2
|
2
|
8
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
12
|If God Pulls Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
3
|
4
|
19
|
5
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
17
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
3
|
6
|
7
|
20
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
7
|
10
|
19
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
8
|
17
|
18
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
26
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
10
|
34
|
3
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
10
|
11
|
9
|
27
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
12
|
12
|
26
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
13
|
6
|
17
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
14
|
11
|
9
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
11
|
15
|
25
|
6
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
15
|
16
|
15
|
23
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
17
|
38
|
4
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
17
|
18
|
35
|
6
|Go Down There
|Wisecarvers
|
18
|
19
|
27
|
23
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
19
|
20
|
14
|
17
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
21
|
24
|
9
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
12
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
23
|
18
|
24
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
24
|
21
|
17
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
21
|
25
|
28
|
24
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
26
|
5
|
29
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
27
|
16
|
22
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
9
|
28
|
31
|
4
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
38
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
30
|
31
|
23
|
9
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
32
|
37
|
6
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
32
|
33
|
40
|
18
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
34
|
33
|
26
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
35
|
*
|
1
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
36
|
37
|
32
|
9
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
38
|
13
|
23
|Be That Kind
|Zane & Donna King
|
13
|
39
|
29
|
25
|A Lot With a Little
|11th Hour
|
3
|
40
|
20
|
22
|I’ve Ever Been Glad
|Kingsmen
|
20
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
