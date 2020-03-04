Performers Announced for 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration

Celebration Moves to New Location

Tickets Now On Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (March 3, 2020) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the first list of performers for the upcoming Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists.

The Awards Celebration will feature performances by Grammy nominated artists Jeff & Sheri Easter and Joseph Habedank along with The Perrys, Jim & Melissa Brady, Tribute Quartet, Sisters, Michael Combs, Wilburn & Wilburn, The Nelons, The Sound, and celebration sponsors the Music City Quartet from the Music City television show. Additional performers are currently being confirmed.

“Our biggest event of the year is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled!” mentioned Deon Unthank of AbsolutelyGospel.com . “This is an industry highlight for creators, performers, and fans! We anticipate another great night celebrating our industry’s brightest performers!”

In addition performers, site administrators are proud to announce a new location for the event. This year’s Awards Celebration will move to Family Worship Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“After some concerns over the location of our event in downtown Nashville last year, we found a fantastic new venue that is excited about hosting our event,” mentioned Unthank. “We are in a safe area on a beautiful campus this year!”

Tickets are now on sale for the program. The program is re-introducing Artist Circle Seating which features prime seating for $25 (limited seating). General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.