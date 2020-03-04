Performers Announced for 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration

Ad
March 4, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Celebration Moves to New Location
Tickets Now On Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (March 3, 2020) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the first list of performers for the upcoming Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists.

The Awards Celebration will feature performances by Grammy nominated artists Jeff & Sheri Easter and Joseph Habedank along with The Perrys, Jim & Melissa Brady, Tribute Quartet, Sisters, Michael Combs, Wilburn & Wilburn, The Nelons, The Sound, and celebration sponsors the Music City Quartet from the Music City television show.  Additional performers are currently being confirmed.
“Our biggest event of the year is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled!” mentioned Deon Unthank of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “This is an industry highlight for creators, performers, and fans! We anticipate another great night celebrating our industry’s brightest performers!”
In addition performers, site administrators are proud to announce a new location for the event. This year’s Awards Celebration will move to Family Worship Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“After some concerns over the location of our event in downtown Nashville last year, we found a fantastic new venue that is excited about hosting our event,” mentioned Unthank. “We are in a safe area on a beautiful campus this year!”
Tickets are now on sale for the program. The program is re-introducing Artist Circle Seating which features prime seating for $25 (limited seating). General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com or email seats@absolutelygospel.com.
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

