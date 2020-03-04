Singer, Songwriter, Evangelist Walt Mills Passes Away.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Dr., Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arlington Faith Chapel, arlingtonfaithchapel.org and click the “Donate” button or go to the church’s Paypal account at Paypal.com and send to rebecca@arlingtonfaithchapel.org.

Walt was born July 14, 1936 in Dallas, Texas to Clayton and Pauline Mills. He married the love of his life, Betty Feemster, on October 18, 1952 and they had 67 happy years together. He went to Bible College in Waxahachie and began a long career as a evangelistic minister and gospel singer. Walt and Betty had their own television programs, “Revivals in the Land” on TBN and “Behold the Glory” on TCT, both of which aired for over 20 years.

Walt had a passion for music and played both the guitar and banjo. He also recorded with three major music companies and made approximately 20 recordings. His accomplishments include being a published author, writing the song “I’m on My Way to Heaven” which was made popular by Jimmy Swaggart, also “Holy Spirt Flow Through Me” made popular by Benny Hinn, being named artist of the decade in 1993 by ICGMA, and being inducted into the ICGMA Hall of Fame, as well as the Texas Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Walt touched many lives with his ministry and music. His dedication to his faith and family will be remembered for generations to come. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Walt was preceded in death by his son, Art Mills; grandson, Clint Mills; parents, Clayton and Pauline Mills; and brother, Thomas Mills.

Survivors: loving and dedicated wife of 67 years, Betty Mills; son, Paul Mills and wife, Darla; grandchildren, Jeremy Mills and wife, Trish, April McQuagge and husband, Jon, and Camron Mills; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Bella, Gabriel, Caylan, Canaan, Dawson, Lacy, Tori, Josh, Saber, Hannah, and Paige; great great-grandchildren, Mathias, James, and Josie; siblings, Daniel Mills, wife, Marylyn, and James Mills and wife, Geraldine, Vernon Barcroft and wife, Sharon, Laverna Smith and husband, Mike, Pam Carr and husband, Jerry, Otis Mills and wife, Ruth, Sandra Blankenship and husband, Jerry, and Richard Mills and wife, Michelle; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.