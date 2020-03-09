Ad
News Ticker

Monday – March 9, 2020

March 9, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Bowling Family‘s “The People That God Gives You” holds on to the #1 spot for a sixth consecutive week while logging in 34 weeks total on the chart. This is the debut single from the group’s brand new 2020 release All the People and has been nominated for Song of the Year in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
36
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
2
2
9
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
2
3
3
13
 If God Pulls Back the Curtain Nelons
3
4
4
6
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
4
5
5
18
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
6
6
21
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
7
7
20
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
8
8
19
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
8
9
14
10
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
10
10
4
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
10
11
15
7
 Get Me There Talleys
11
12
9
27
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
13
13
18
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
14
19
24
 The Healer Never Lost His Touch Tribute
14
15
20
18
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
16
11
28
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
17
17
5
 I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory Old Paths
17
18
18
7
 Go Down There Wisecarvers
18
19
24
18
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
19
20
12
27
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
21
21
10
 Name Above All Names Guardians
21
22
22
13
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
23
16
24
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
24
28
5
 When God Says Wait Browders
24
25
30
2
 Those Same Hands Gold City
25
26
23
25
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
27
25
25
 God Says You Can Hyssongs
11
28
32
7
 I See Revival Crabb Family
28
29
29
39
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
30
27
23
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
31
31
10
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
32
36
2
 Nothing At All HighRoad
32
33
33
19
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
34
35
2
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
34
35
**
2
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
35
36
26
30
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
2
37
37
10
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
32
38
*
1
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
38
39
*
1
 Forever Settled Inspirations
39
40
34
27
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes