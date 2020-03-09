Monday – March 9, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
36
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
2
|
2
|
9
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
13
|If God Pulls Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
6
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
18
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
21
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
20
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
19
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
8
|
9
|
14
|
10
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
4
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
10
|
11
|
15
|
7
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
27
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
13
|
13
|
18
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
14
|
19
|
24
|The Healer Never Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
14
|
15
|
20
|
18
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
16
|
11
|
28
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
17
|
17
|
5
|I Got the Grace, He Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
7
|Go Down There
|Wisecarvers
|
18
|
19
|
24
|
18
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
19
|
20
|
12
|
27
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
21
|
21
|
10
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
13
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
23
|
16
|
24
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
24
|
28
|
5
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
24
|
25
|
30
|
2
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
25
|
26
|
23
|
25
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
27
|
25
|
25
|God Says You Can
|Hyssongs
|
11
|
28
|
32
|
7
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
39
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
30
|
27
|
23
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
9
|
31
|
31
|
10
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
32
|
36
|
2
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
19
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
34
|
35
|
2
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
34
|
35
|
**
|
2
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
35
|
36
|
26
|
30
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
37
|
37
|
10
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
32
|
38
|
*
|
1
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
39
|
40
|
34
|
27
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
