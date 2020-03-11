The Guardians Announce the Retirement of Founding Member Neil Uhrig

Neil’s decision to retire has been difficult not only for him, but for his Guardians Quartet family as well, as they will have to say good-bye to one of their beloved founding members. Neil has brought so much to The Guardians—his emcee style and humor, his character and unwavering love for God, and all the logistical work he did behind the scenes to ensure The Guardians’ success. His presence will be sorely missed by his fellow members and many fans.
Wayne Haun, co-founder of StowTown Records, has had the privilege of producing a couple of The Guardians’ recent projects. Wayne shares, “Neil is probably one of the smartest guys I know. He’s also one of the nicest guys I know. As an industry, we have no greater advocate than Neil Uhrig. He has always pushed the limelight off himself and into the paths of other singers, writers and musicians. While he greatly deserves some time to put his feet up and relax, I’m sure he’s dreaming up ways to help us grow. He’s that kind of guy.”
Neil will perform his last concert with The Guardians Quartet on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 6:00 pm at the Capital City Church, 464 Rathmell Road, Columbus, OH. Please plan to attend for your last opportunity to hear Neil sing with his buddies.
The Guardians had claimed their stake in Southern Gospel Music as one of America’s favorite Southern Gospel trios. They’ve had many hit songs since their formation in 1988. In 2018, this remarkable group became a quartet. Guardians Quartet members include Dean Hickman, Neil Uhrig, John Darin Rowsey and Pat Barker. The Guardians’ music impacts listeners with their sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior they sing about. Their collective mission is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ and sing songs that minister to people’s hearts and touch their lives. In collaboration with Rev. Terry Toler, The Guardians have been a part of the Revive America Tour, in which thousands of people have heard the message of the Gospel through music and preaching since its beginnings in 2016.
LINKS:
http://www.guardiansquartet.
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Southern Raised, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.
www.stowtownrecords.com/
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.