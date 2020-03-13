Hunter Sparkman releases Video in Support of Nashville Relief Efforts

Nashville, Tenn – (March 11, 2020) – Hunter Sparkman, lead singer for the popular Nashville-based contemporary Southern Gospel group, New Legacy Project, has written and released a powerful video for his latest original song, We Will Rebuild.

The dynamic and powerful song was written in response to Sparkman’s personal experience as he and wife Stacey process their own fear and loss as a result of the deadly March 2nd tornado that swept through MiddleTennessee and outlying communities in the early hours of the morning.

While Music City USA was waking up and assessing the damage done by the category EF3 tornado, Sparkman did what he does best. He began putting his thoughts to music in an effort to lift spirits and sound a rallying cry to unite the torn and battered city.

Of We Will Rebuild Sparkman says “In the tragedy, I felt impressed to write this song as a beacon of hope.” He hit the mark! The haunting lyrics begin “So much devastation, such uncertainty. Right now the most certain thing is the love between you and me,” painting a poignant picture of what many Tennesseans must have felt in the midst of the storm.

But, as the lyrics so eloquently state, the people of Tennessee are not defeated. The memorable chorus mirrors the attitude that Nashville is displaying to the Nation. “We will rebuild like so many times before. We will rebuild, because that is who we are.” Recorded at Eclectic Productions in Nashville, Sparkman’s signature vocal power rings through with unrelenting determination.

The project was funded by Gospel Music Hall of Fame member and New Legacy Project group owner, Rick Price, and recorded with the help of many talented and well known Nashville musicians including Bobby Blazier, Chris William Rodriguez, De Marco Johnson and Joseph Spence, to name a few.

With a goal that reaches beyond extending hope through the music, a fundraiser, Hands On Nashville, has been established to help with relief efforts. Hippie Radio 94.5, one of Nashville’s largest stations, has placed We Will Rebuild in their rotation to assist in bringing awareness to the song and to the fundraising efforts.

You can view We Will Rebuild here.

You may donate here.

To purchase New Legacy Project’s music click any of the icons or go to NLP Store .

To connect with New Legacy Project just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, and their homespun humor. In 2018 they were honored with nominations for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious Absolutely Gospel awards show in Nashville.

New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “In 40 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men.” New Legacy is currently charting on radio with their latest single “Come To The Water.” Their latest musical project, Doxology, is also being met with rave reviews across the U.S.