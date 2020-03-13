Karen Peck and New River Sign with Godsey Media Management

GALLATIN, Tenn. (March 13, 2020) – Godsey Media Management, the premier company for promoting music in the digital music revolution, is pleased to announce the addition of five-time GRAMMY® nominated, seven-time GMA Dove award-winning Karen Peck and New River to the company’s roster.

Karen Peck and New River are best known for the perennial favorite song, “Four Days Late,” and dozens of other Number Ones and the groundbreaking release of their latest recording, Lift His Name, in February 2020. Lift His Name has been at the top of Christian digital outlets all around the world. Alongside this release, Godsey Media Management will be launching the official Karen Peck and New River YouTube channel with never-before-seen-footage plus all of your favorite songs and special moments captured through the years.

GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Karen Peck says, “We’ve had the privilege of working with Scott over the past few years. Every time I see him, I think about the scriptures that reminds us of young men seeing visions and old men dreaming dreams. Scott is a visionary. He goes the extra mile to get the job done. He follows through no matter how difficult the task. I love his young mind and fresh ideas. He truly loves creating new ways of spreading this incredible music to the world.”

Karen continues, “Everything he does is very relevant. This industry needs more like him. His future is bright! Karen Peck and New River are very excited to be a part of his team. Together we will dream dreams, see visions, and continue to pray for more ways to reach the world for Jesus Christ.”

Scott Godsey, President of Godsey Media Management, says “We are honored to work with such a household name in Christian music. I have worked with Karen on many fronts. Whether we are doing a cruise, shooting a music video, promoting concerts, making music, or anything else around their ministry she has one main focus: to uplift and encourage the people who get to experience the words in this powerful music we love. I am excited to explore the new music landscape with them in new refreshing ways!”

For More Information about Karen Peck and New River, visit www. karenpeckandnewriver.com.

For more information on Godsey Media Management, visit www.godseymediamanagement.com or email office@godsey.media