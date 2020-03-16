Monday – March 16, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
14
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
5
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
10
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
7
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
37
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
6
|
17
|
6
|I Got the Grace, God Gives the Glory
|Old Paths
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
20
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
22
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
9
|
11
|
8
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
9
|
10
|
25
|
3
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
10
|
11
|
21
|
11
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
11
|
12
|
18
|
8
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
|
12
|
13
|
23
|
25
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
14
|
9
|
11
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
9
|
15
|
34
|
3
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
15
|
16
|
13
|
19
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
17
|
15
|
19
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
15
|
18
|
7
|
21
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
19
|
20
|
28
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
14
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
21
|
24
|
6
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
21
|
22
|
5
|
19
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
3
|
23
|
16
|
29
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
24
|
30
|
24
|This Storm
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
9
|
25
|
28
|
8
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
28
|
26
|
29
|
40
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
27
|
31
|
11
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
28
|
14
|
25
|The Healer Never Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
14
|
29
|
32
|
3
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
29
|
30
|
*
|
1
|I’ll Never Get Over the Grace That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
30
|
31
|
37
|
11
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
31
|
32
|
19
|
19
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
19
|
33
|
35
|
3
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
33
|
34
|
12
|
28
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
35
|
36
|
31
|Come to the Well
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
36
|
33
|
20
|Children Go Where I Send Thee
|Down East Boys
|
23
|
37
|
40
|
28
|Love Still Flows
|Taylors
|
14
|
38
|
38
|
2
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
39
|
40
|
26
|
26
|Go Ask Moses
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
3
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
