Ad
News Ticker

Monday – March 16, 2020

March 16, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons take over the #1 spot with their critically acclaimed single “If God Pulled Back the Curtain.” The chart also see big jumps this week from Gold City, Greater Vision, The Old Paths, and Triumphant Quartet!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
14
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
2
10
5
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
3
2
10
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
2
4
4
7
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
4
5
1
37
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
6
17
6
 I Got the Grace, God Gives the Glory Old Paths
6
7
8
20
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
8
6
22
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
9
11
8
 Get Me There Talleys
9
10
25
3
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
11
21
11
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
12
18
8
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
13
23
25
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
14
9
11
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
15
34
3
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
15
16
13
19
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
17
15
19
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
15
18
7
21
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
19
20
28
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
19
20
22
14
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
21
24
6
 When God Says Wait Browders
21
22
5
19
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
23
16
29
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
24
30
24
 This Storm Brian Free & Assurance
9
25
28
8
 I See Revival Crabb Family
28
26
29
40
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
27
31
11
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
28
14
25
 The Healer Never Lost His Touch Tribute
14
29
32
3
 Nothing At All HighRoad
29
30
*
1
 I’ll Never Get Over the Grace That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
30
31
37
11
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
31
32
19
19
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
19
33
35
3
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
33
34
12
28
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
35
36
31
 Come to the Well Kingdom Heirs
2
36
33
20
 Children Go Where I Send Thee Down East Boys
23
37
40
28
 Love Still Flows Taylors
14
38
38
2
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
38
39
*
1
 King of Kings Kingsmen
39
40
26
26
 Go Ask Moses Mark Trammell Quartet
3
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes