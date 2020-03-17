Heart2Heart Releases New Radio Single – Happy Glad Day

Cherryville, NC – (March 17, 2020) – Popular North Carolina Southern Gospel Trio, Heart2Heart has announced a radio release from their newest project, Pray. The song, “Happy Glad Day” was released to radio on March 16th.

This classic song, written by Southern Gospel royalty Tery W. Wilkens and Reba Faye Rambo, has been a staple melody in thousands of groups and churches for nearly three decades.

Heart2Heart made the wise decision to stay true to the original up-beat, traditional feel of the always popular song. Then, with their own amazing harmony blend and joyful vocals, they brought a fresh new feeling to the ageless praise anthem.

Of this single, Les Butler says “We were so blessed with the acceptance of the first Heart2Heart FMG single, “Hallelujah March.” It was their highest charting single ever and it’s being played all the time on XM/Enlighten. Well, the early indications are looking like their new single, “Happy Glad Day, ” is about to exceed the first single. What more can we ask? Blessed!.”

David Kiser said of the new single, “We are very honored to put a tune like “Happy Glad Day” on this new project, Pray. Written by our friends Tery Wayne Wilkins and Reba Faye Rambo this is a straightforward southern gospel song. We loved creating the old sound and structure that came alive on this gospel masterpiece which has already proven to be a crowd favorite.”

“Happy Glad Day” will be available everywhere digital music is offered, and by requesting it on your favorite radio station.

To purchase Heart2Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/ store/ or

To connect with Heart2Heart just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Heart2Heart email davidk@heart2heartmin.com .

About Heart2Heart

In 1998, Heart2Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina. For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio brings a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart2Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more. They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently resides in Cherryville, NC, with their families.