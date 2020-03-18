Ad
Gaither Management and Premier Productions Announces Rescheduling of All April Concerts

March 18, 2020

ALEXANDRIA, IN – In compliance with the CDC recommendations for limiting public gatherings due to the Coronavirus, Gaither Management and Premier Productions have made the decision to reschedule the Gaither Vocal Band Good Things Take Time Spring Tour concert dates scheduled for April 2020:
April 16, 2020  Camp Hill, PA – Christian Life Assembly rescheduled for October 10, 2020
April 17, 2020  Roanoke, VA – FBC Roanoke rescheduled for November 15, 2020
April 18, 2020  Vienna, VA – McLean Bible Church rescheduled for November 6, 2020
April 24 & 25, 2020 Gaither Vocal Band Reunion – Tulsa, OK – Mabee Center rescheduled for August 21 & 22, 2020
According to Premier Productions co-owner Gary Gentry, “While we are disappointed we are unable to bring the Gaither Vocal Band to these cities in April, we are happy we are able to reschedule each of them. If you are a ticket holder for one or more of these events, your tickets will be valid and honored for the new event date.”
“We recognize how necessary it is to do whatever we can to keep each other safe and healthy during this unprecedented time,” states multi-Grammy winner and Gaither Vocal Band founder, Bill Gaither, “but we are excited for this fall when we can gather to sing together again. It will be worth the wait!”
Gaither Management and Premier Productions are closely monitoring the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to assess the situation in the coming days and weeks to make determinations regarding upcoming concert dates. Gaither Management and Premier Productions are looking forward to once again presenting the message of hope through music in communities nationwide.
