Legendary Gold City Responds To COVID-19 With A Free 40th Anniversary Online Concert Friday, March 20

NASHVILLE, TN — New Haven Records announced that award-winning Southern Gospel group Gold City will be live-streaming a free concert commemorating their 40 years in ministry this Friday evening direct from their headquarters at GAT3 Midsouth Studios in Hokes Bluff, AL. This special concert will feature special guests Tim Riley, Adam Borden, Byron Steward, and others.

Daniel Riley shared the group’s reason for this special event: “With everything canceled, we decided to do something special for all of our friends who are stuck at home. This will be an evening of encouragement and fun! In 40 years of Gold City, we’ve never experienced anything like this. Out of an abundance of caution, many churches have scaled down services and moved strictly online. Extracurricular activities have ceased, and many folks are concerned about their jobs. This will be a time for us to worship, laugh and cry. A time for us to focus on God—the only One Who already knows the outcome and promises us that He will walk with us in difficult times. He has proved himself faithful over and over and we know that He will bring us through this trial.”

The livestream will commence at 7:00 CST on the Gold City Quartet Facebook page (goldctyqt). Fans are encouraged to go the page immediately and “share” the post on their own social media feeds.

About Gold City :

Gold City is one of America’s premiere gospel vocal groups. Hailing from Gadsden, AL, the legendary group has won more than 60 Singing News Fan Awards, recorded over 40 projects, been touring for four decades, and won multiple Dove Awards. For additional information, go to www.goldcityqt.com.

About New Haven Records :

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.