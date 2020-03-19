America…. You’ve been Scammed

Something has been really bothering me, so I’m going to talk about it now. I haven’t talked with my family about this, so let it be understood that this is my opinion, my views, and my views only. Some of you may say I’m nuts, crazy, out of my mind, a conspiracy theorist, whatever.

I have two thoughts that I will tie together about this Coronavirus, but I’ll talk about how it connects with the Government first. There are just a lot of things that don’t add up. The things that don’t add up are all coming from the government. It seems as though because a top government official says all these statistics, we’re just supposed to swallow them, hook, line and sinker.

Let’s look at the world population. Over 7.8 Billion, with a B, people live on this earth today. As of today about 9,500 people have died world wide from this coronavirus. Some math genius can correct me if I am wrong, but according to my calculator, one half of one percent of the world population would be 390,000,000 dead. I do realize that while 9,500 people dead is a horrible thing, it is not a pandemic, it’s not even an epidemic. Today, tragically, as I write about this, 154 people in the United States have died. That is a tragedy for the families of those people. I do not take this lightly, but 154 people out of the 340,000,000 people in this country is not a pandemic. Because a Doctor who is high in the government says that this is the end of the world doesn’t make it so.

The statistics tell us that 85% of those who die from this virus are over 70 years old with serious health conditions that they were already battling. Again if a person is 7 or 70, their death is still tragic.

President Trump at first said that this is like the flu and he immediately was lambasted and coerced to think the way of the bureaucrats. From what I am seeing, our President was right the first time. Considering that there have been 19 million people infected with the flu this year and just as tragic 10,000 people have died from the flu or complication of the flu, I have to wonder what makes this so much worse that the flu that so many get every year. Why isn’t the flu a pandemic? Tell me why do we shut the whole nation down, play havoc with it’s economy, costing financial hardship on those who can least afford it, destroy the pensions of senior citizens, for the coronavirus, but not the flu?

I have a theory I’d like to share with you. When was the last time that you saw just one case of a virus in a whole state plastered across the national media. State after state made national news when just one case appeared in the whole state. I’m 72 years old and I’ve never seen that… ever.

For the past 20 years we have seen the national media determined to destroy this great nation. The media today is nothing short of a hand of the liberal party. The media has so pushed the abortion and homosexual agendas that they violate just about every morality known to man. They literally call those things that are good like defending life, like proclaiming what morality is, like marriage between a man and a woman bad and evil, while proclaiming that evil such as abortion , homosexuality, and promoting socialism as good. The Bible warns us “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!”

–Isaiah 5:20 We know that we cannot trust the media, nor our government officials to be honest and forthright. There is a reason why our Representatives and Senators are the least respected people in our country.

So, America, the great citizens of this nation have been spammed, scammed or whatever you want to call it. My mind is boggled as I see just how easily this whole nation has been manipulated so that in just two weeks the government has us controlled, scarily just like what happened to the Jews in Germany. They didn’t question what the government was doing. Right now they are telling us not to attend church. This is the time that men need to hold on to their faith and their God. I see that happening right here right now. I never dreamed I would see this in America. Do you think that if the government asked for our guns we would react the same way? I think so….

Now on to the spiritual aspect of this situation. Several times in my life, I have seen drastic circumstances fill the churches. I’ve seen times when nature was so strong and so cruel through earthquakes and storms that people realized just how small they were and saw their need to turn to God for help. Shortly afterward life resumed and the people forgot how frail they are and returned to their old ways. 9/11 happened and churches were full once again, only a short time later to resume the support of our immoral agendas again. So now what? As this great nation appears to be falling apart, are we falling on our face before God remembering 2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”?

King James Version (KJV)

Note it doesn’t say “If all the world” or “If all those nasty sinners”, or even “If all the preachers”. It speaks of a people who are called by HIS name (Almighty God). It doesn’t say if they call on ANY God. It says the ones who are called by HIS name. Who is called by HIS name? This nation was founded on the God of Christians and Jews. It’s these people who need to be humbling ourselves and praying and seeking the face of God. It’s not the people who are representing the immorality that our nation has slipped in to. NO…. it’s the people who stand firm in the teaching in the God of our forefathers. It’s the ones who a little over 200 years ago confidently proclaimed that the God of the Bible was the God they trusted and relied on to see them through the birth of this country.

So, just maybe God is trying to get our attention once again. I wonder if God is trying to tell the world, but especially America who has in the past so boldly shown the light of God, that He feels like he did in Genesis 6:5 And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart.

How many times does He have to tell us “HIS people”, the ones called by “HIS name” to call on HIM, seek HIS face, repent of our wicked ways, and THEN HE will hear us from HIS mighty throne in Heaven, and then HE will forgive and sins AND heal our land.

Just this past Sunday President Trump asked this nation to have a Day Of Prayer for our nation during this time of crisis. How many actually took time to pray outside of the time when the church prayed a two minute prayer all at once. It doesn’t matter if this is a real crisis or a manufactured crisis, at this point we NEED God’s help. Fear has so gripped this nation and the world that without the Hand of God intervening we may not get out of this mess.

I believe that the Coronavirus is a real bad dude, but I believe that the fear shutting down the world is man made and that we have just proven to the deep state that they are still in control.

Please join me and daily examine our hearts and our lives and be HIS people and call upon HIS name in this time of desperation and trouble.

As I was closing this writing it has just been announced that California has just issued at Home” order.

It is no longer a request, it is an order to stay in their homes and not even go outside except for essential necessities. If they can do this in the large state of California, they can do it anywhere and everywhere.

We may have to stand up for our freedom in a way never thought could happen.