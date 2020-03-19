Godsey Media Management Presents HOPE SINGS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Thursday, March 19, 2020) – Godsey Media Management is proud to present a chance for all of us – fans and artists alike – to come together and unite while practicing social distancing. Thousands of concerts have been postponed for Christian artists and we don’t want you to miss a moment of the music. Godsey Media Management is set to present a new online concert series, “HOPE SINGS,” featuring your favorite artists live in concert from our TV studio in Nashville, TN directly to you, wherever you are.

The process is easy, A “Family Pass” to each concert is one low price of $20.00 per concert. Click the concert link below, fill in your email address, create a password, choose your method of payment – that’s it! You can enjoy the concert at the scheduled time and it will be available for 24 hours after the live broadcast. You can watch easily on your Smart TV, computer, tablet or phone. (one pass per household)

We as artists, creators, listeners, and as a community can continue to share the Light, Love, and Hope of Christ in this troubled time. For many artists this low ticket price to their online concert will be there main source of revenue while touring continues to be limited. We know many friends and fans need encouragement and want to support the artists they love.

Scott Godsey says “You can buy multiple tickets and gift them to your friends and family. This is truly a time for us to come together and give the world access to personal, interactive concerts that will bring hope and encouragement in a time of crisis. The artists need your support more now than ever and they are putting together some unique ideas to make these online concerts even more special for those who are willing to purchase a pass! We will be producing a high quality production with staging, lighting and multiple cameras to give the consumer a real experience like never before.”

The initial schedule of concerts will feature Greater Vision, Ivan Parker, Legacy Five, Perrys, Gold City, Brian Free and Assurance, 11thHour, Aaron Wilburn and friends, Jim and Melissa Brady, Tribute, Freemans, Nelons, Jeff Stice, LeFevre Quartet, The Old Paths, and more to be announced.

Godsey Media Management is known for the nationally syndicated Music City Show as well as producing and broadcasting live events through TV networks and streaming platforms for many years.