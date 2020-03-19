The Talleys Support Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts With New Song





The Talleys’ video for “Looks Like Jesus To Me.”

Arden, North Carolina (March 19, 2020) — The Talleys are using their music to help Nashville tornado recovery efforts through support of a local ministry serving the community. A song from their upcoming album, The Music Goes On, titled “Looks Like Jesus To Me” was written about The Bridge ministry, which exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless, and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope. Now, The Talleys announce that a portion of each download or stream of the song will go to support The Bridge and its efforts directly.

“‘Looks Like Jesus To Me’ makes me feel thankful, thoughtful, and a bit sad. It was written by Aaron Wilburn and inspired by the work of the Bridge Ministry, which meets the physical and spiritual needs of the homeless in Nashville. The song makes me feel thankful for what I have, sad for the plight of those who struggle to survive, and thoughtful of how we, the body of Christ, can work to make their lives better,” says Lauren Talley. “One way we want to do that is to directly support The Bridge through sales of the song. A portion of each download or stream’s revenue will be donated to The Bridge, which is helping rebuild Nashville after the recent weather-related tragedies in the region. We are truly blessed. Let’s pass our blessings along — that’s what looks like Jesus to the world around us.”

Songwriter Aaron Wilburn — who was performing with The Talleys in Monroe, Louisiana when Roger approached him about recording “Looks Like Jesus To Me” for their upcoming album — will also be donating half of his royalties from the song to help the ministry.

“On the morning of the tornados, I woke up from a dream that I had donated half of the writer royalties to The Bridge Ministry. I knew immediately what I must do and I made the call to put it in motion,” says Wilburn. “Even though the new radio single from The Talleys had already been scheduled, within hours, plans changed as decisions were made to release ‘Looks Like Jesus To Me’ with The Talleys and their record company Crossroads Music to help raise funds for the victims from the March tornados. God is not an accidental God, not a haphazard God, and not a reckless God. He knows our tomorrows before our tomorrows arrive and when we have needs, He will meet them — sometimes from the giving hands of others — and also from our blessed hands into the lives of others. We never look more like Him than when we are serving others.”

“Looks Like Jesus To Me” can be downloaded on iTunes and Amazon Music now and will be available on all streaming platforms when The Talleys’ album, The Music Goes On, is released April 24. Those who’re interested in making a direct donation to The Bridge can do so HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.