Brenda Denney Releases Blessed and Highly Favored As Solo Artist

Berryville, Arkansas (March 9, 2020) – Brenda Denney is excited to announce the release of her solo project, Blessed and Highly Favored. The project is available now on CD, iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.

Brenda sang with her family growing up and then later as an adult with her sister as 2nd Generation until the group came off the road in December 2018. While the group came off the road to pursue different ministry opportunities, Brenda knew her calling was still to sing and spread the gospel through music. She is now in full-time solo ministry with this being her very first solo album.

This project features 10 powerful songs. “I have received so many messages from people already who are sharing their stories of encouragement and saying how God blessed them while listening to a certain song,” Brenda said. She was honored to have so many talented songwriters entrust their songs to her for this project. She was also blessed to work with Robb Tripp as her producer.

“I have had the privilege of working with many of the best in the gospel music industry. There are a lot of talented people, but Brenda Denney has the talent as well as the anointing of the Holy Spirit, and that’s what breaks the yoke of bondage,” Robb Tripp said. “I was so honored that Brenda allowed me to produce her first solo project and I know it will touch lives around the world. Brenda definitely has the hand of God on her life and ministry, and He is taking her to higher heights.”

Brenda’s favorite song on the project is “It’s My Desire” written by Jimmy Ray Pearce. “That song takes me back to when I was a teenager, sitting in my room listening to this song as recorded by the Downings with tears streaming down my face. I didn’t know it then, but I know it now, that it was at that time that God was placing ‘the call’ upon my life,” she said. This has always been her desire, and she is thankful for the favor God has shown in helping her live out this calling.

Other songs include “He’ll Do It Again,” “Nothing’s Too Hard for God,” and a medley of hymns.

“My prayer is that when people listen to this CD, souls will be saved, lives changed, hope will be found, and joy will be renewed,” Brenda said. The project is an incredible collection of songs that most importantly all carry the message of the gospel and how we are all Blessed and Highly Favored because of what He’s done for us.

To purchase the CD, go to www.brendadenney.com. For booking contact Brenda Denney at brendaanndenney@yahoo.com.