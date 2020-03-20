Endless Highway Releases Countless, Adding a New Dimension to Their Music

Arden, North Carolina (March 20, 2020) — Gospel group Endless Highway is sharing an inspiring message that spans genres with their new album Countless, now available from Skyland Records. Highlighting a country sound, this album allows Vanessa and Jason Griggs and their children Jay and Allison to act as storytellers, painting a picture of the great and the tough moments of life all the while encouraging steadfast faith.

“As our followers know, we love variety and diversity in styles of music. This project has a slight country sound and adds another dimension to our catalog of music,” says Jason Griggs. “Half of the project is made up of songs that tell life stories, while the remaining songs declare encouragement, faith, God’s love, and faithfulness, and a desire to be more Christlike. We believe listeners will deeply connect with the stories and the Gospel messages in these songs.”

Countless begins with the upbeat, “Keep Looking Up,” a song of encouragement that reminds us to tune out doubt, have faith and take risks. It’s followed by “Somebody’s World Changed Today,” a slower song that tells of life’s stories, from the joy of a new baby to the loss of a loved one at the grave. People will always have some dark days, and sensitivity to their situations can give them a peace that everything will be settled through the Lord and happy days will come again.

The first single and title track describes feeling down and as if life doesn’t truly make a difference on Earth. But when those moments set in, you can remember God won’t ever forget about you. Endless Highway sings, “You say I’m always on your mind / Oh, no there’ll never be a time / When you’ll forget about me / That’s how much you care about me / More than the tiny grains of sand / Setting on the shores of the sea / The thoughts you’re thinking about me / Are countless.”

Other tracks include “26 Cents,” a story of a young woman leaving home and how she can always remember her mother’s love and “Til They Came Home,” describing the collective concern of families who are separated by war from those they love.

As a collection, Countless maintains the gospel music tenets of trust, hope, and faith in the Lord, while expanding Endless Highway’s musical horizons with a country sound. With relatable stories of life’s trials, Countless will inspire and encourage.

Listen to Countless HERE.

About Endless Highway

Endless Highway, which originally was started as The Joylanders in 1971 by Perry & Nell Wimberley, stands and sings three generations strong at each concert. The group has continued the Gospel ministry started then through Vanessa Griggs, Perry & Nell’s daughter, her husband Jason Griggs and their children Jay and Allison Griggs, who now do the bulk of the singing at live performances.

Endless Highway offers a blend of Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Acapella, and Acoustic Music. Whether it be a time tested hymn of the church, a spirited acapella song, or a toe-tapping bluegrass song, Endless Highway will offer something to please every concert-goer. Attendees are sure to enjoy a mix of live instrumentation, pure acapella music, and tracks accompanied by Endless Highway’s vocals. Endless Highway loves to have fun while ministering, but make no mistake, their goal is to exalt Christ, edify the church, and evangelize to the lost.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.