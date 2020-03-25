Ad
News Ticker

SGMG Advocates for Relief Package Inclusion from Congress

March 25, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2020) – Many significant organizations and companies within the music industry have submitted a joint letter to congress on behalf of the music industry asking Congress to please include the music industry in any future relief packages, as the music industry has been uniquely and significantly impacted as the result of government mandates related to the Coronavirus pandemic.  One of the organizations that participated in this joint letter was the Southern Gospel Music Guild.

“The SGMG actively looks for ways to advocate for the Southern Gospel Music industry, and we were glad to sign on to this offer petitioning Congress for relief,” states Clarke Beasley, President of the Southern Gospel Music Guild.  “Never in the history Gospel Music, as it is known today, has the industry faced a calamity of this scale and scope, and we hope our voice added to others will compel Congress to act in order to preserve our industry and our genre of music.”
You may a view a copy of the letter HERE, and the Southern Gospel Music Guild asks for professionals within the Southern Gospel Music industry to petition their representatives to support this relief effort.  They can do so at this link, established by The Recording Academy:  https://www.grammy.com/advocacy/act#/45
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes