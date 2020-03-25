SGMG Advocates for Relief Package Inclusion from Congress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 24, 2020) – Many significant organizations and companies within the music industry have submitted a joint letter to congress on behalf of the music industry asking Congress to please include the music industry in any future relief packages, as the music industry has been uniquely and significantly impacted as the result of government mandates related to the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the organizations that participated in this joint letter was the Southern Gospel Music Guild.

“The SGMG actively looks for ways to advocate for the Southern Gospel Music industry, and we were glad to sign on to this offer petitioning Congress for relief,” states Clarke Beasley, President of the Southern Gospel Music Guild. “Never in the history Gospel Music, as it is known today, has the industry faced a calamity of this scale and scope, and we hope our voice added to others will compel Congress to act in order to preserve our industry and our genre of music.”

You may a view a copy of the letter HERE, and the Southern Gospel Music Guild asks for professionals within the Southern Gospel Music industry to petition their representatives to support this relief effort. They can do so at this link, established by The Recording Academy: https://www.grammy.c om/advocacy/act#/45