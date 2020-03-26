Ad
News Ticker

Monday – March 23, 2019

March 26, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River take over the #1 spot with their critically acclaimed single “The God I Serve” which is the debut single from their new Daywind release Lift His Name. The chart also see big debuts this week from Brian Free & Assurance, Michael Booth, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, and Mylon Hayes Family!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
3
11
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1
2
1
15
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
3
2
6
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
4
5
38
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
5
6
7
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
6
4
8
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
4
7
15
4
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
7
8
28
26
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
8
9
9
9
 Get Me There Talleys
9
10
14
12
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
11
13
26
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
12
8
23
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
13
22
20
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
14
10
4
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
15
19
29
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
16
16
20
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
17
23
30
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
18
17
20
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
19
11
12
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
20
21
7
 When God Says Wait Browders
20
21
20
15
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
16
22
25
9
 I See Revival Crabb Family
22
23
32
20
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
19
24
27
12
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
25
18
22
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
26
26
41
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
27
7
21
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
28
31
12
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
28
29
29
4
 Nothing At All HighRoad
29
30
12
9
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
31
*
1
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
31
32
33
4
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
32
33
*
1
 Dear Yesterday Michael Booth
33
34
39
2
 King of Kings Kingsmen
34
35
*
1
 God Has Provided the Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
35
36
38
3
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
36
37
30
2
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
30
38
34
29
 Keep Me Close Whisnants
2
39
*
1
 How About You Whisnants
39
40
*
1
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes