Monday – March 23, 2019

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
3
|
11
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
15
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
3
|
2
|
6
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
4
|
5
|
38
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
5
|
6
|
7
|I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
8
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
4
|
7
|
15
|
4
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
7
|
8
|
28
|
26
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
9
|
10
|
14
|
12
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
9
|
11
|
13
|
26
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
12
|
8
|
23
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
13
|
22
|
20
|The Power of an Empty Tomb
|Erwins
|
3
|
14
|
10
|
4
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
10
|
15
|
19
|
29
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
16
|
16
|
20
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
17
|
23
|
30
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
18
|
17
|
20
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
19
|
11
|
12
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
11
|
20
|
21
|
7
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
15
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
16
|
22
|
25
|
9
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
22
|
23
|
32
|
20
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
19
|
24
|
27
|
12
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
25
|
18
|
22
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
26
|
26
|
41
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
27
|
7
|
21
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
28
|
31
|
12
|One More Reason
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
28
|
29
|
29
|
4
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
29
|
30
|
12
|
9
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
|
12
|
31
|
*
|
1
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
4
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
32
|
33
|
*
|
1
|Dear Yesterday
|Michael Booth
|
33
|
34
|
39
|
2
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
34
|
35
|
*
|
1
|God Has Provided the Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
35
|
36
|
38
|
3
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
36
|
37
|
30
|
2
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
30
|
38
|
34
|
29
|Keep Me Close
|Whisnants
|
2
|
39
|
*
|
1
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
