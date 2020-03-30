Gaither Management and Premier Productions Postpones Gaither Family Fest

Gaither Family Fest in the Smokies event to Labor Day weekend, September 4-6, 2020. ALEXANDRIA, IN – In order to comply with the CDC recommendations for limiting public gatherings due to the Coronavirus, Gaither Management has made the decision to reschedule theevent to Labor Day weekend, September 4-6, 2020.

According to Gaither Management President, Gina Brisco, “For 30 years we have loved gathering together each Memorial Day weekend to present the Gaither Family Fest event. This was a very difficult decision but one we felt had to be made. Even though it will be a different holiday weekend this year, attendees will still get to enjoy five incredible concerts, featuring a great lineup of Gospel music’s finest singers, sharing hymns and songs that will be oh so much sweeter when we gather in September.”

“I can’t tell you how much Gloria and I look forward to the Memorial Day weekend in the Smokies at Family Fest,” states multi-Grammy winner and Gaither Vocal Band founder, Bill Gaither (pictured in attached jpg with wife, Gloria). “It’s good to see our friends and have a chance to get to know them a little bit better than we can on a one-night-stand concert. We love having three whole days, and we were looking forward to it this year; however, in light of the virus that is affecting all of us, we thought it would be wise to postpone it until September 4, 5 & 6 – Labor Day weekend. It’s the same kind of a holiday where we have the four days with the Monday free for our friends to be able to roam in the mountains and have fun after the event is over. So we hope that everyone will understand and that everyone will join us September 4, 5 & 6 in Gatlinburg.”

According to Gaither Management, tickets already purchased for the 2020 event will be valid and honored for the new event date. Refunds will be available when requested on or before April 24th if the ticket holder cannot attend on the new date. After April 24th, all tickets are non-refundable, but in extenuating circumstances exceptions will be made. Current ticket holders who are unable to attend the event Labor Day weekend are advised to email the Gaither office ( customerservice@gaithermusic. com ) to request refund. “In these uncertain times, we understand that circumstances change,” Brisco stated. “Our desire is to be as accommodating as possible to all of our loyal fans and friends. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time. This decision was not made lightly but we want to keep all those who will be attending, as well as the artists and staff safe. We look forward to seeing everyone in September!”

Gaither Management is closely monitoring the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to assess the situation in the coming days and weeks to make determinations regarding additional upcoming events. Visit www.gaither.com for updates regarding Family Fest 2020, as well as other Gaither concert events.