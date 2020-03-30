Ad
Monday – March 30, 2020

March 30, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot with their critically acclaimed single “The God I Serve” which is the debut single from their new Daywind release Lift His Name. The chart also see big debuts this week from The Hyssongs, 11th Hour, and Lauren Talley!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(2)
2
2
16
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
3
6
9
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
3
4
3
7
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
5
7
5
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
6
4
39
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
7
22
10
 I See Revival Crabb Family
7
8
8
27
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
8
9
5
8
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
10
10
13
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
11
9
10
 Get Me There Talleys
9
12
12
24
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
13
19
13
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
14
25
23
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
15
21
16
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
15
16
18
21
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
17
23
21
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
17
18
27
22
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
19
11
27
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
20
17
31
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
21
15
30
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
22
14
5
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
23
32
5
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
23
24
28
13
 One More Reason Old Time Preachers Quartet
24
25
29
5
 Nothing at All HighRoad
25
26
26
42
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
27
35
2
 God Has Provided the Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
27
28
30
10
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
29
16
21
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
30
24
13
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
31
20
8
 When God Says Wait Browders
20
32
*
1
 There Is a God Hyssongs
32
33
*
1
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
33
34
36
4
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
34
35
39
2
 How About You Whisnants
35
36
31
2
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
31
37
13
21
 The Power of an Empty Tomb Erwins
3
38
40
2
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
38
39
37
3
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
30
40
*
1
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

