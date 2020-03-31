Ad
ACM Award-Winner Gordon Mote Hosts Facebook Live “Live From Our Living Room”, March 31

March 31, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN — On the heels of last week’s Facebook Live “Live From Our Living Room” that drew an audience of more than 125,000 viewers, New Haven Records announced that multiple Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist Gordon Mote will be live-streaming Tuesday evening, March 31, at 7:11 PM (CDT). Mote, whose recent New Haven Records release, LOVE LOVE LOVE, was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Roots Gospel Album of the Year,” will perform requests from his popular catalog of Southern Gospel, Country, and Inspirational hits.

Mote is looking forward to sharing his music and message of encouragement: “In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we’re inviting people everywhere into our home to share the Good News that nothing surprises God and that he will never leave us or forsake us. We’re all in this together and we can trust the Lord to bring us through this.”

New Haven Records Ken Harding is also enthusiastic about this event: “Gordon is an extraordinarily gifted man with a heart for the hurting. We hope that folks will not only view his Facebook Live concert but will also share the link to their family and friends. His music transcends genre and will help heal the loneliness and suffering our world is experiencing.”

