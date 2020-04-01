The minute I heard Autumn Isbell and her family sing, I instantly fell in love with their music and was amazed by their amazing harmonies and sweet family sound. After learning some more about Autumn Isbell, the daughter, older sister, and soprano singer in The Isbell Family, I was also amazed by the gifts and the opportunities that God has given her. At just 18 years old, Autumn has already spent much of her life singing with her family, has learned four instruments — piano, mandolin, guitar, and ukulele– and has written over 20 songs, writing her first at just nine years old! Not only is she very gifted, but it is quite obvious that Autumn has a love for ministry and desires to use each and every gift and opportunity for the Lord.

Stacy Compagner: Tell us about how your family’s group got started?

Autumn Isbell: My Mom and Dad had a trio with my Mom’s best friend for almost 10 years, and then she got married and has a family of her own. So my brother and I stepped up and it has been the four of us ever since.

SC: What is your favorite part about getting to travel and sing gospel music?

AI: I love meeting new people and making new friends, and I love seeing God change lives through the wonderful gift of Gospel music. I’m thankful and blessed to be a part of that!

SC: What person in gospel music has had the greatest influence on you?

AI: Ever since I was a little girl, I have always loved Lauren Talley, and I think she has probably had the biggest influence on me as far as singing.

SC: Do you have any interesting/inspiring stories about how any of your songs came about?

AI: When I was nine years old, I was sitting in our living room on the couch drawing. As I was sitting there, I heard God speak to me very clearly for the first time, and He said, “Autumn, you’re going to write a song today.” So I got a piece of paper and a pen, and I had a complete song called “You Can Know Jesus” in 5 minutes. Since then I have written over 20 songs, and I love writing!

SC: If you weren’t singing gospel music right now, what type of work do you think you would be doing?

AI: I would probably be pursuing a career in counseling.

SC: Out of all the songs that you sing, which is your favorite and why?

AI: My favorite song to sing is a song my Dad wrote called “Sometimes It’s You,” because everywhere we go, someone is touched by it and the powerful message it has.

SC: Is there anything God has been teaching you lately in this stage of your life?

AI: I am so thankful for God’s teaching and guidance. He has been showing me how to be patient, and how to wait on Him because His timing is perfect.

SC: What is the most amazing/memorable experience you have had so far in your singing career?

AI: There have been so many memorable experiences, but this one is quite special! We were getting ready to go do a concert in our hometown. My family had been really sick the week before, especially my brother, Kaleb. We were trying to get our voices warmed up and also just see how much he actually could sing. During the practice, he could hardly even get the easy notes out, so we were just trusting the Lord for a miracle to take place before we got up to sing. The Lord helped us through the concert, and we were thankful. Then it was time for Kaleb to sing a song he leads, “He Chose To Live.” As he was approaching the climax of the song, my Dad offered to sing the note for him, but he turned to my Dad and said “No, I’ve got this.” And he sang that note as loud, clear, and beautiful as he ever had before. The Spirit came, and people were worshiping, and one by one were coming to the altar. It was a wonderful Sunday, and we will never forget it.

SC: What are some of your favorite groups to listen to?

AI: I have so many! I love 11th Hour, The Collingsworth Family, Cana’s Voice, and Lauren Talley.

SC: What is your favorite place that you have traveled to? What is one place that you would like to travel to?

AI: My favorite place that we have traveled to so far is Pennsylvania because it is such beautiful country. I would love to go to Prince Edward Island, Canada!

SC: How would your friends or family describe you in three words?

AI: Caring, talented, and ambitious.

SC: Tell us something unique about yourself that not many people know.

AI: Something that people may not know about me, is that I would love to be a music producer!

SC: What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

AI: I love doing anything music related such as playing the piano or the ukulele, and writing songs. I also really love volleyball, and as of right now, I am the reigning champion in ping pong!

SC: Are you planning on going to college?

AI: I am still praying and letting God lead me in the direction He wants me to go, but I think I will probably do online college because I know that traveling and singing is what I’m called to do.

SC: Aside from the necessities, what are three things you could never live without?

AI: My family, music, and sweet tea!

SC: If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

AI: I love food, so it’s hard to pick. But the first thing that comes to mind is some kind of Mexican food!

SC: If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

AI: I would love to be able to teleport so I could visit my friends more often!

SC: What is your favorite book?

AI: My favorite book is Christy.

SC: What is your movie/TV show?

AI: My favorite movies are the Anne of Green Gables trilogy, and my favorite TV show is Andy Griffith!

SC: Is there anything exciting in the works for your family’s music ministry?

AI: We are currently working on a brand new album that will be out late summer. We are so incredibly excited for everyone to hear it as we believe it is the best album our family has ever done, and we know you’ll have some favorites off of it!

SC: After looking at your own life, what is one piece of advice you have for the “next generation”?

AI: I think that it is so important that we realize the reason we were put on this earth. We were not put here to stay forever, yet we have become so emotionally attached to this world that it lessens our desire for the ultimate goal, which is Heaven. Even though we aren’t going to be perfect, and we will make plenty of mistakes, we are to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and not just make it to Heaven ourselves, but to take as many people as we can with us! That’s why we are here. If we realize that, I believe we would develop a whole new perspective on life, and we could effectively fulfill our purpose.