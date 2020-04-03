The Kramers Sign With StowTown Records

Ad
Nashville, TN (April 2, 2020) – StowTown Records has added The Kramers to its family of artists. The Kramers have an extensive performance and recording history as an independent recording artist. Their upcoming project, The Hope of All Tomorrows, will release on the StowTown label on May 8, 2020 and will be distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony.

The Kramers include Scott Kramer, his wife Rachel, their daughter Maria and her husband, Ben Wolfe.  Scott shares, “Speaking on behalf of our entire family, I can honestly say we’re beyond excited and blessed to be working with the team at StowTown Records! We’ve known and admired all of the label’s artists for years, and we’ve been greatly impressed with StowTown’s ongoing commitment to excellence! Working with Wayne Haun on our latest project has taken everything to a new level, and we can’t wait to minister with these new songs! We’re so thankful The LORD has continued to open doors for our ministry, and we’re looking forward to all that’s ahead with the StowTown team!”

StowTown Records President Landon Beene had this to say about adding The Kramers to the StowTown roster, “We are pleased to be signing The Kramers to StowTown Records. The goal of StowTown Records has always been to provide a broad audience to our artists that would include many genres within Christian music. It is rare to come across an artist that is able to provide such a variety of styles within the same group, but The Kramers have perfected this within their family brand of music! They are widely talented and will complement our family of artists well.”

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, Tiffany Coburn, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

www.stowtownrecords.com/

