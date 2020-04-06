Ad
Heart2Heart and Carolina Hosts Facebook Live To Benefit Power Of Grace Radio, April 7

April 6, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Cherryville, NC – (April 6, 2020) –  Popular North Carolina Southern Gospel Trio, Heart2Heart has announced that they will be co-hosting a Facebook Live concert with another much loved North Carolina group, Carolina. The event will be live streaming Tuesday evening, April 7, at 7:00 PM (EDT) .

The concert is being held to benefit Power Of Grace Radio. Of the event David Kiser said, “We’ve waited patiently the last few weeks as we watched some incredible live stream concerts from our friends and peers in the business. Tuesday night will be the night we launch our first live stream concert with our friends, Carolina. We’re looking forward to some Q&A and fun interaction with our fans. We can’t wait for you to join us.”

The event can be viewed on Heart2Heart’s Facebook Page. You can ‘like’ their page, and ask to be notified just prior to the start of the concert.

Heart2Heart was recently honored with a Top 10 nomination for Favorite New Artist in one of Southern Gospel’s most prestigious awards, the Singing News Fan Awards. They also recently announced a radio release from their newest project, Pray. The song, “Happy Glad Day” was released to radio on March 16th.

To purchase Heart2Heart’s music go to http://heart2heartmin.com/store/  or

  

To connect with Heart2Heart just follow them on social media or the group’s website.

To book Heart2Heart email davidk@heart2heartmin.com .

About Heart2Heart

In 1998, Heart2Heart was formed in a small suburban town in North Carolina.  For more than 20 years they have traveled and ministered in the Southeastern United States, establishing themselves as a home state Southern Gospel favorite.

The mixed trio consists of husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend Rhonda House. The mixed trio brings a high energy, anointed worship and cutting edge progressive southern sound, as well as a strong ministry focus.

Heart2Heart has appeared on stage with well-known gospel greats Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Isaacs and many more.  They have had numerous National Radio song releases on the Singing News charts, including their top-40 single, “He Is There,” in 2018. The group has been featured on INSP network television programs including Gospel Music Southern Style, Great American Gospel, and American Gospel Onstage.

While their industry accolades are impressive, their number one goal continues to be on encouraging the lost and loving God’s people. The group currently resides in Cherryville, NC, with their families.

