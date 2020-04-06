Monday – April 6, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
13
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
2
|
3
|
10
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
8
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
17
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
5
|
8
|
28
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
11
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
6
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
8
|
9
|
9
|I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
9
|
6
|
40
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
10
|
10
|
14
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
9
|
11
|
14
|
24
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
12
|
13
|
14
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
11
|
13
|
27
|
3
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
17
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
22
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
22
|Can I Get a Witness?
|The Sound
|
16
|
17
|
39
|
4
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
18
|
35
|
3
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
32
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
20
|
22
|
6
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
10
|
21
|
19
|
28
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
22
|
21
|
31
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
23
|
25
|
6
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
23
|
24
|
12
|
25
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
25
|
11
|
11
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
9
|
26
|
34
|
5
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
26
|
27
|
31
|
9
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
20
|
28
|
32
|
2
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
28
|
29
|
23
|
6
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
23
|
30
|
28
|
11
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
|
12
|
31
|
38
|
3
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
31
|
32
|
29
|
22
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
33
|
33
|
2
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
33
|
34
|
26
|
43
|A Rugged Old Cross
|LeFevre Quartet
|
3
|
35
|
36
|
3
|Without Jesus
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
31
|
36
|
30
|
14
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
37
|
*
|
1
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
37
|
38
|
18
|
23
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
39
|
**
|
2
|Dear Yesterday
|Michael Booth
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
2
|Glorious God
|Lauren Talley
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
