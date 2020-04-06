Monday – April 6, 2020

Ad
Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot with their critically acclaimed single “The God I Serve” which is the debut single from their new Daywind release Lift His Name. The chart also sees a debut this week from Zane & Donna King and re-entry from Michael Booth!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
13
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
2
3
10
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
2
3
4
8
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
4
2
17
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
5
8
28
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
5
6
7
11
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
7
5
6
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
8
9
9
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
9
6
40
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
10
10
14
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
11
14
24
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
12
13
14
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
13
27
3
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
14
15
17
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
15
16
22
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
16
17
22
 Can I Get a Witness? The Sound
16
17
39
4
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
17
18
35
3
 How About You Whisnants
18
19
20
32
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
20
22
6
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
21
19
28
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
22
21
31
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
23
25
6
 Nothing At All HighRoad
23
24
12
25
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
25
11
11
 Get Me There Talleys
9
26
34
5
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
26
27
31
9
 When God Says Wait Browders
20
28
32
2
 There Is a God Hyssongs
28
29
23
6
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
23
30
28
11
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
31
38
3
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
31
32
29
22
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
33
33
2
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
33
34
26
43
 A Rugged Old Cross LeFevre Quartet
3
35
36
3
 Without Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
31
36
30
14
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
37
*
1
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
37
38
18
23
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
39
**
2
 Dear Yesterday Michael Booth
39
40
40
2
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

