The LeFevre Quartet Announces Debut Single On Upcoming Album Featuring New Member

NASHVILLE, TN (APRIL 9, 2020) — The LeFevre Quartet is excited to announce its debut radio single featuring new members Jay Parrack, Will Lane, and Bryan Elliot. “Between the Prayer and the Answer,” written by Janice Crow offers the message of hope that Jesus is speaking peace over our troubled times.

The single release comes on the heels of the LeFevre Quartet receiving five 2020 Singing News Fan Award nominations including nominations for Jay Parrack (favorite tenor), Will Lane (favorite bass), and Bryan Elliot (favorite musician).

Early reviews of the song are pouring in:

“The perfect song for times like these. This song will minister to a lot of needs and hearts!”

Rich Bruce, WVRS The Point 90.1

“It’s very appropriate for what we’re going through. The hardest part is the ‘in between’ part, and it’s just where we are right now. We’re having to trust God for the answer. It’s a beautiful song.”

Jason Dyess, WMER

“Sometimes we ask for a miracle in our prayers…but God sees everything, past, present and future. It’s the things He does between the prayers and the answers that amaze me…He’s always working on giving us victory!”

Mike Farley, WAGO

“Great guys and a great song. I appreciate Mike LeFevre’s integrity. The song should do well!”

Keith Brady, Gospel 91-WVOB

The LeFevre Quartet’s upcoming album, Hope, is set to release in the summer of 2020 on New Day Records, a division of Daywind Music Group. This album is the LeFevre Quartet’s second album for the label, following Ascending which featured the #1 song, “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.”

Since 1921, the LeFevre name has been synonymous with Gospel Music. The LeFevre Quartet continued this legendary family heritage when it formed in 2005, featuring Mike LeFevre and Jordan LeFevre, to immediate acclaim. The group received the Horizon Award as new artist of the year at the Singing News Fan Awards in 2006. Multiple hit radio songs and award recognitions later, the group has added iconic tenor Jay Parrack (Gold City), phenomenal bass singer Will Lane, and masterful pianist Bryan Elliott (Gold City, Perrys) to the group. With its high energy, powerful vocal harmonies, and heart for ministry, God has much in store for the group as it dedicates its ministry to spread the Gospel.

New Day Records is a division of Daywind Music Group and home to Lefevre Quartet, Tim Menzies, HighRoad, Griffith Family, and The Sound. The label is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, covering all major physical and digital outlets.

For more information on the LeFevre Quartet visit thelefevrequartet.com.