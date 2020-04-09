Celebrate Easter Weekend With New Music From The Collingsworth Family

Nashville, TN (April 9, 2020) – It’s an exciting time for The Collingsworth Family. Their new DVD release, Mercy and Love – Live at Inspiration Encounter, is set to release on May 29. Fans can get a sneak peek of the song, “The Lamb,” starting Friday (April 10) at – It’s an exciting time for. Their new DVD release,, is set to release on May 29. Fans can get a sneak peek of the song,starting Friday (April 10) at www.SingingNews.com The Collingsworth Family has also released a brand new digital single for the song “Joy Is Not Cancelled.” This song was written by Kim Collingsworth and premiered on their Facebook Live video on March 29. It has been sent to radio as the latest from The Collingsworth Family. Since its debut, many have inquired about getting this song to add to their collection. This digital release is in response to those requests and is available at all digital and streaming outlets at midnight (EDT) tonight (April 9).

ABOUT THE COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY:

Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music's most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family's ministry. Phil & Kim's entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.