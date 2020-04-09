Jason Crabb to Appear on Grand Ole Opry this Saturday, April 11, 2020

Jason Crabb, will once again step into the circle during this Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry broadcast. NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 9, 2020) – Two-time GRAMMY winner,, will once again step into the circle during this Saturday’sbroadcast.

The Grand Ole Opry plans to host a special Easter Celebration on this Saturday’s 4,919th consecutive Saturday night broadcast on the long-running show. Crabb will join Trace Adkins, an Opry member since 2003 who will host and perform, along with Grammy-nominated T. Graham Brown.

Jason Crabb says: “It is an honor to join my friends at the Grand Ole Opry, once again, this Saturday night to bring the hope of Jesus into the circle during this Easter weekend.”

“As people around the world prepare for an Easter weekend like none of us have ever seen before, we’re thrilled that three of the most soulful voices to ever visit the Opry stage have signed on to bring community and great music to us this Saturday night,” said Dan Rogers, Opry vice president and executive producer. “I know they’ll deliver not only their hits, but also some praise and hope from the Opry stage to fans worldwide.”

Saturday, April 11 at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on The Opry will be broadcast liveat 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on Circle , and on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook and YouTube channels. TV and radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast, while Opry announcer Charlie Mattos will join the Opry’s radio audience at the announcer podium. Embracing today’s technology, the Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team. The show’s artists will perform acoustically at a recommended social distance across the Opry stage. Since the Saturday night Opry telecast will be an Easter celebration, the one-hour show will be re-broadcast on Circle Television on Easter Sunday 10 ET/ 9 CT and 6:30 PM/ 5:30 ET. Fans around the world can also tune in to the broadcast on the Opry’s flagship radio home, 650 AM-WSM and several other outlets. Opry fans are invited to contribute to the Opry’s #UNBROKEN charitable campaign which raises money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. The fund benefits artists and musicians struggling through the pandemic– some of the very people who write, make and create the music that has kept the music alive on the Opry stage for almost 95 years. Fans can donate via text UNBROKEN to 41444. With Nashvillians at home under Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s “Safer at Home” order and live shows paused at the Grand Ole Opry to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, this Saturday’s performance will once again take place without a live audience. Grand Ole Opry management has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to millions around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals. Millions of fans in dozens of countries around the world have tuned in live over the past three weeks to video stream or listen as the circle remained unbroken. Opry members Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely and Connie Smith as well as Mandy Barnett, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper and Sam Williams took to the stage on March 14 as the Opry show went on the air without a live ticketed audience. On March 21, Opry members Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart performed acoustically from the Opry House stage. On March 28, Gill returned to the stage to perform acoustically with members of his family: wife Amy Grant and daughters Jenny Gill and Corrina Grant Gill. Last week’s show featured Opry member Terri Clark, plus Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde. About the Grand Ole Opry

To plan an Opry visit, call (800) SEE-OPRY or visit opry.com . The Opry presents the best in country music live every week from Nashville, Tenn. Celebrating nine decades of entertainment, the Opry can be heard at opry.com and wsmonline.com , Opry and WSM mobile apps, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, and its flagship home, 650 AM-WSM. The Grand Ole Opry is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP). For more information, visit opry.com About Circle Media, LLC

Circle Media, LLC is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray TV. For more details and to find out if Circle is available in your market, please visit www.CirclePlus.com For more information about Circle, please contact: info@circleplus.com

About Jason Crabb

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks.

Whatever the Road, Jason’s 2015 release, was nominated for a GRAMMY® for Best Contemporary Christian Album.

Unexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019. The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor. Jay DeMarcus signed Jason Crabb to Red Street Records, the Christian label he founded in 2018,