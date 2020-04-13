Monday – April 13, 2020

Ad
April 13, 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five takes over the #1 spot with “I Believe the Book,” the second #1 single from their new Daywind release Pure Love. The chart also sees a debuts this week from The Inspirations and Kingsmen!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
11
 I Believe the Book Legacy Five
1
2
5
29
 The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch Tribute
2
3
3
9
 Yes Triumphant Quartet
2
4
1
14
 The God I Serve Karen Peck & New River
1(3)
5
4
18
 If God Pulled Back the Curtain Nelons
1
6
6
12
 I See Revival Crabb Family
6
7
8
10
 I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory Old Paths
5
8
9
41
 The People That God Gives You Bowling Family
1(6)
9
7
7
 I Remember the Fish Greater Vision
5
10
10
15
 It Never Gets Old Perrys
9
11
25
12
 Get Me There Talleys
9
12
15
23
 Walking Through the Fire Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
12
13
19
33
 This Is the Place Gaither Vocal Band
4
14
17
5
 I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under Kingdom Heirs
14
15
20
7
 Those Same Hands Gold City
10
16
13
4
 God Has Provided Himself a Lamb Mark Trammell Quartet
13
17
14
13
 When I Turn to You Jason Crabb
14
18
27
10
 When God Says Wait Browders
18
19
12
15
 Name Above All Names Guardians
11
20
11
25
 33 Wilburn & Wilburn
7
21
29
7
 Awesome Power of Prayer Collingsworth Family
21
22
38
24
 Let It Be the Cross Carolina Boys
7
23
30
12
 Go Down Again Wisecarvers
12
24
16
23
 Can I Get a Witness The Sound
16
25
21
29
 Follow Me to the Cross Jim & Melissa Brady
5
26
26
6
 A Song to Remind You Steeles
26
27
18
4
 How About You Whisnants
18
28
23
7
 Nothing At All HighRoad
23
29
28
3
 There Is a God Hyssongs
28
30
32
23
 Robes of Pure White Williamsons
6
31
36
15
 It’s a Beautiful Day Mark Bishop
18
32
39
3
 Dear Yesterday Michael Booth
32
33
33
3
 Love Don’t 11th Hour
33
34
22
32
 You Are Loved Jeff & Sheri Easter
1(4)
35
40
3
 Glorious God Lauren Talley
35
36
37
2
 River of Grace Zane & Donna King
36
37
31
4
 I Want to Live For Jesus Mylon Hayes Family
31
38
*
1
 Forever Settled Inspirations
38
39
24
26
 Sometimes It’s the Radio Joseph Habedank
6
40
*
1
 King of Kings Kingsmen
40
TW – This week on the chart
LW – Last week on the chart
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
#1 For the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

