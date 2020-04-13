Monday – April 13, 2020

Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
11
|I Believe the Book
|Legacy Five
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
29
|The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch
|Tribute
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
9
|Yes
|Triumphant Quartet
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
14
|The God I Serve
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(3)
|
5
|
4
|
18
|If God Pulled Back the Curtain
|Nelons
|
1
|
6
|
6
|
12
|I See Revival
|Crabb Family
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
10
|I Got the Grace, God Gets the Glory
|Old Paths
|
5
|
8
|
9
|
41
|The People That God Gives You
|Bowling Family
|
1(6)
|
9
|
7
|
7
|I Remember the Fish
|Greater Vision
|
5
|
10
|
10
|
15
|It Never Gets Old
|Perrys
|
9
|
11
|
25
|
12
|Get Me There
|Talleys
|
9
|
12
|
15
|
23
|Walking Through the Fire
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
12
|
13
|
19
|
33
|This Is the Place
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
14
|
17
|
5
|I’ll Never Get Over the Blood That I’m Under
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
15
|
20
|
7
|Those Same Hands
|Gold City
|
10
|
16
|
13
|
4
|God Has Provided Himself a Lamb
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
17
|
14
|
13
|When I Turn to You
|Jason Crabb
|
14
|
18
|
27
|
10
|When God Says Wait
|Browders
|
18
|
19
|
12
|
15
|Name Above All Names
|Guardians
|
11
|
20
|
11
|
25
|33
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
7
|
21
|
29
|
7
|Awesome Power of Prayer
|Collingsworth Family
|
21
|
22
|
38
|
24
|Let It Be the Cross
|Carolina Boys
|
7
|
23
|
30
|
12
|Go Down Again
|Wisecarvers
|
12
|
24
|
16
|
23
|Can I Get a Witness
|The Sound
|
16
|
25
|
21
|
29
|Follow Me to the Cross
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|
5
|
26
|
26
|
6
|A Song to Remind You
|Steeles
|
26
|
27
|
18
|
4
|How About You
|Whisnants
|
18
|
28
|
23
|
7
|Nothing At All
|HighRoad
|
23
|
29
|
28
|
3
|There Is a God
|Hyssongs
|
28
|
30
|
32
|
23
|Robes of Pure White
|Williamsons
|
6
|
31
|
36
|
15
|It’s a Beautiful Day
|Mark Bishop
|
18
|
32
|
39
|
3
|Dear Yesterday
|Michael Booth
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
3
|Love Don’t
|11th Hour
|
33
|
34
|
22
|
32
|You Are Loved
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
1(4)
|
35
|
40
|
3
|Glorious God
|Lauren Talley
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
2
|River of Grace
|Zane & Donna King
|
36
|
37
|
31
|
4
|I Want to Live For Jesus
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
31
|
38
|
*
|
1
|Forever Settled
|Inspirations
|
38
|
39
|
24
|
26
|Sometimes It’s the Radio
|Joseph Habedank
|
6
|
40
|
*
|
1
|King of Kings
|Kingsmen
|
40
|
TW – This week on the chart
|
LW – Last week on the chart
|
#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
|
#1 For the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
