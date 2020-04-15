REVIEW: 3 Heath Brothers – Who We Are

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Horizon Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.3heathbrothers.com

The Thomasville, North Carolina teens, Nicolas, Clayton and Christian Heath make up the Southern Gospel trio, the 3 Heath Brothers. Their Horizon debut project, Who We Are, showcases their talent through a selection of eleven songs that highlight their faith in Christ and joy of serving the Lord.

The project kicks off with Dream Small, a song that tells us to serve in the simple ways, in our home church, doing for our neighbors, just let Jesus use you where are. Nothing wrong with the big dream and the lofty goals but we need to remember the little dreams are just as important. The ballad This is Who I Am is next up and reminds the listener that in Christ we are a new creation, saved by His grace, we are rescued and redeemed.

The brothers deliver, in my opinion, one of the best a cappella arrangements on the classic hymn It Is Well (With My Soul). You just can’t beat family harmony, but to deliver a performance as near perfect as these boys do on this track is beyond impressive.

Smell of Smoke is an upbeat, funky cut about the three Hebrew boys walking around in the fire with the Son of God. A great song that reminds us He is walking with us through our fiery trials just as He walked with Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego. We’ll come through and won’t even smell like smoke!. Nicolas Heath penned Give It To Jesus, a beautiful song that reminds each of us to turn to Christ with our every need and worry.

No Matter What reminds the listener that no matter what we have done we can’t erase His love and no matter where we run He’s always holding on. This is one of my favorites on this project. Self Less is a catchy song, that says to if we want to be like Jesus we need to think about others more and think of ourselves less. I Believe You a beautiful song that once again shows off the boys tight harmony. No matter what the world says, He loves us and His promises hold true.

The brothers pay homage to mothers and their sacrifices on Mother’s Day Song a beautiful song about the one person on this earth that loves us unconditionally. The upbeat Shake In His Shoes is a catchy tune that just simply says spend time praying, walk in truth and plead the blood “that’s the best way to make the Devil shake in his shoes!”

Wrapping up the project is a powerful ballad that proudly says the world says we have a choice because it’s not a child, but we want to hear that baby’s cry, We Choose Life. This is not your typical Southern Gospel project, the songs are a little different but I truly enjoyed it. I won’t say that it will be for everyone, but I will say that everyone should listen to it and decide for yourself. You can find the 3 Heath Brothers at www.3heathbrothers.com.

TRACK LISTING:

Dream Small (Josh Wilson) *

This Is Who I Am (Gene Ezell, Rachel)

It Is Well (Horatio Spafford, Phillip P. Bliss) *

Smell Of Smoke (Amber Eppinette, Kenn Turner West, Jason Cox) *

Give It To Jesus (Nicholas Heath)

No Matter What (Ryan Stevenson, Bryon Fowler, Jonathan Smith)

Self Less (Josh Wilson, James Tealy, Jordan Sapp)

I Believe You (Bernadette Negus, Matthew Lawson) *

Mother’s Day Song (Craig Aven) *

Shake In His Shoes (Kenna T. West, Leonard Ahlstrom, Robert Arthur)

We Choose Life (Sandy Blythe, Richard Blythe)

* denotes writer’s favorites

