REVIEW: Harris Family – Heritage of Song

Producer: Arthur Rice

Record Label: Independent Release

Website: N/A

I have been a huge Loren Harris fan since I first heard him with the Wilburns and then later with the Perrys. I love the depth in his voice and passion he sings with and my heart broke when he left the Perrys back in 2006. While he had been actively singing in church and in various places since he left the Perrys, I was thrilled to see him back on the national stage when he joined the Kingdom Heirs back in 2016. While Loren is not leaving the Kingdom Heirs, he has put together a recording with his family; a multi-generational legacy that began nearly 50 years ago when Loren began singing with his mom and dad. Consisting of Loren, his wife Cindy and children Cameron and Kenidy, along with Loren’s mom and dad, Sandra and Donnie, this recording a truly a Heritage of Song, showcasing a legacy that has been 50 years in the making.

The recording starts with one of my personal favorite songs, “THY HAND IN MINE” before Kenidy steps up and turns in a commendable performance on, “I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW”, which is a highlight of the recording.

Loren steps up to sing the classic, “I WAS THERE WHEN IT HAPPENED” before Cindy sings one of my personal favorite Kyla Rowland penned tunes, “HEAVEN WILL FIX IT ALL”, a fitting song for this day and time.

Cameron steps up to sing “PRODIGALS” before the tempo gets kicked back up as Sandra takes the lead on the convention style, “LOOKING FOR A CITY” (no, it’s not THAT Looking for a City). “DRAW ME CLOSER” brings the tempo back down to a easy-listening pace before Loren’s dad steps up to sing one of my favorite classic tunes, “ONE DAY I WILL”.

“WHEN I SPEAK YOUR NAME” and “BLESSED BE THE NAME OF THE LORD” keeps things in slow mode before the tempo picks up for the final song, “I’LL SAY THANK YOU”, which is a nice conclusion to a very nice recording.

Borrowing tracks from fellow artists for most songs and with the assistance of Matthew Lawson on 4 songs, the recording isn’t necessarily one for national consumption nor is it blazing any new trails musically; its intent is to bring the family together to honor the Harris legacy without blowing the family budget! It’s an enjoyable recording featuring some great songs and any fan of Loren Harris will enjoy the recording and hearing him sing with his family.

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

Thy Hand in Mine**

I Just Wanted You to Know**

I Was There When it Happened

Heaven Will Fix it All**

Prodigals

Looking for a City

Draw me Closer**

One Day I Will**

When I Speak Your Name

Blessed Be the Name of the Lord**

I’ll Say Thank You

