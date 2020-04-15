REVIEW: PromisedLand Quartet – There’s Always Hope

Producer: Joey Wilson & PromisedLand Quartet

Record Label: Chapel Valley

Website: www.promisedlandquartet.com

I first heard the PromisedLand Quartet back in 2004, and I fell in love with their big, powerful and dramatic sound led by tenor, Joey Wilson (who the group’s sound is centered around). While there’s been a couple of member changes since I first heard them, they still boast that big sound. Along with original members Joey Wilson (tenor) and Gene Hamman (lead), the group is joined by Aaron Swain (baritone) and newest member, Jeremy Sandridge (bass), and this latest release features that hallmark sound that is distinctively PromisedLand Quartet.

The recording starts off with the big ballad feel of the Praise & Worship favorite, “WE WILL REMEMBER” before the tempo picks up for the country feel of “TELL IT LIKE IT WAS”, which features newest member, bass vocalist Jeremy Sandridge.

The tempo slows back down as Joey steps up to sing the title song, “THERE’S ALWAYS HOPE” before Gene is featured on the medium tempo, “WE WILL STAND”.

Accented with twin fiddles, the country feel of “MY HEART WILL BE AT HOME”, written by Rebecca Peck and Dianne Wilkinson, is a highlight of the recording, as is the uptempo, quartet feel of, “I WANNA LIVE LIKE JESUS”.

Jeremy steps back up to sing the testimonial anthem, “I BELONG TO JESUS”, which was previously recorded by Triumphant Quartet about 5 years ago and the guys do a good job on the song before the tempo picks back up a bit for the Shane Roark penned, “I WON’T APOLOGIZE”.

Traditional quartet sounds abound with the uptempo, “BEHOLD THE LAMB” before slowing back down for the Jeff Steele/Ricky Atkinson penned, “GREAT IS YOUR REWARD”, which features an emotional performance by tenor, Joey Wilson.

Aaron is featured on the timely, “ARE YOU SAVED”. Written by Jeff Steele and originally recorded by the Steeles over 20 years ago, the guys do a great job with their rendition before closing things out with the rollicking, “THE MASTER FREED A SLAVE”.

Most tracks on this recording were previously recorded tracks provided by Chapel Valley, but the group made each song their own, and for the most part, it sounds like each track was made specifically for them. There are several cover tunes presented here, but each stamped with the PLQ trademark sound. This is a great introduction of their new bass singer and even at his young age, Jeremy shows tremendous depth and potential, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds for this young man. Fans of the group will thoroughly enjoy this recording and will no doubt, look forward to hearing them tackle a crop of new tunes arranged and produced especially for them in a new full-blown mainline release.

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

We Will Remember**

Tell it Like it Was**

There’s Always Hope**

We Will Stand

My Heart will be at Home**

I Wanna Live Like Jesus

I Belong to Jesus

I Won’t Apologize

Behold the Lamb**

Great is Your Reward**

Are You Saved?

The Master Freed a Slave

